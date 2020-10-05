COVID-19, Education, News

Monday numbers: A closer look at $39 million in CARES Act funds for public schools

By
15 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, Education, News

Nearly $39 million in federal coronavirus relief money has been released by the State Board of Education, most of which will go to support exceptional children’s programs and to purchase online curricula to support blended learning —  a combination of in-person and virtual instruction.

The funds are part of $390 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020 (CARES Act) that the state’s K-12 schools received to mitigate the financial stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Schools received 90% of the money directly; until last week, 10%, or $39 million had been held in reserve by the State Board of Education. 

Here’s how the $39 million in CARES funds will be spent: 

$75,000 –  to the Friday Institute to provide online teacher development about blended learning

$250,000 – for a pilot program to explore expanding internet connectivity in remote areas of the state

$4.5 million to low-performing, low-wealth school districts to help students academically succeed during the pandemic

$720,000 –for oversight of sub-grantee applications and budget review, technical assistance and monitoring to ensure spending complies with federal guidelines

$2.2 million to “ineligible, waived and underfunded charter schools” to ensure all public schools have access to CARES Act funds

$4.5 million –  to public schools to partner with community organizations to provide supervised care for students in pre-K through 8th grade who are without at-home supervision on remote learning days  

$10 million – for instructional support for students in exceptional children’s programs

$10.8 million – to school districts to access quality K-12 curricula for high-quality blended learning. 

$200,000 – for an external evaluation of the implementation and impact of NC CARES Act Funding. NC Department of Public Instruction will contract with the Friday Institute or UNC Greensboro SERVE Center   to conduct the evaluation. 

$1 million – for expanded partnerships with broadcast media to provide educational content to students at home. The money will also be used to continue educational programming developed by NC Department of Public Instruction and UNC-TV. 

$3.5 million – to school districts to buy Canvas software licenses. Canvas is a course management system that supports online learning and teaching.   

$322,941 —for professional development for K-12 leaders 

$325,000 – for professional development for K-12 teachers. 

$100,000 – to the NC Department of Public Instruction to contract with regional/state teachers of the year, as well as teacher representatives for English language learners and exceptional children to record video lessons for use by other schools/teachers and for possible inclusion into digital curricula

Possibly related posts:

  1. UNC System will not raise tuition, continues to explore fall semester reopening
  2. Legislature must act to hold school budgets harmless for COVID-related enrollment decreases
  3. New COVID outbreaks at UNC system schools lead to growing concern about return to campuses
  4. UNC System president to “weigh the best course” for each system school following COVID-19 outbreaks
  5. Campus COVID infections skyrocket: N.C. State at 46%, UNC-Chapel Hill at 32%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Wake County school board candidate admits he’s never heard about the state’s landmark Leandro school funding case

A candidate in Wake County’s District 2 school ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Proposed Catawba casino for NC has momentum, but many hurdles still to overcome

A proposed casino resort near Kings Mountain could be a jackpot for the Catawba Indian Nation, based [...]

Tillis embraces Trump’s Supreme Court pick as Senate Judiciary races toward hearings

WASHINGTON—Four years ago, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina was among 11 Republicans on the GOP-co [...]

PW exclusive: Incumbent Chris Dillon, challenger Gray Styers vie for Court of Appeals seat

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is [...]

Dissecting the debate: Biden, Trump differ sharply over election integrity, racism and the pandemic

Biden says he’ll support election outcome but Trump urges supporters to ‘watch very carefully’ Democ [...]

Grand cOvid Party.

The post Grand cOvid Party. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The anti-RBG: Amy Coney Barrett’s dark and regressive worldview

It’s been more than a quarter-century since Justice Clarence Thomas was confirmed to serve on the U. [...]

QAnon(sense)

The post QAnon(sense) appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

What GOP efforts to dominate the federal courts are really about

Talk from Republican senators about "rules" and "precedent" is nothing but a smo [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch