Trump leaves hospital, Tillis symptom-free; PPP poll shows both trailing in NC

With less than a month until Election Day, President Donald Trump has made the decision to leave Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump departed Monday evening on Marine One for the White House, having tweeted earlier in the day:

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

Trump has been on a combination of three medications since last week, and will presumably still receive treatment at the White House.

Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s doctor, told reporters Trump was not “out of the woods yet” though he declined to answer specific questions about his lung function.

In North Carolina, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis who also revealed a positive COVID test on social media last week, now says that he too is feeling much better and is free of symptoms:

I feel great and have regained my sense of taste and smell. I'm no longer exhibiting any symptoms and will continue to self-isolate. Susan and I remain grateful for the outpouring of prayers and well wishes we have received from North Carolinians. https://t.co/8568giulZ2 — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 5, 2020

Tillis will continue to stay isolated within his home.

The news about both men comes as a new poll by Public Policy Polling shows both men fighting for re-election in the final weeks of this election cycle.

Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by four points (50-46) for president in North Carolina (50-46). Among independents, Biden enjoys a double digit lead at 52-41.

As for last week’s contentious presidential debate:

Only 6% of people who watched the debate last week said it changed their opinion on who to vote for- but those voters are now supporting Biden 74-24, suggesting that Trump’s debate performance may have helped push the state from a toss up into lean Biden territory, at least for the moment.

In the U.S.Senate race, it appears Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham’s sexting escapade has had minimal impact among voters in the race against Tillis. PPP’s weekend poll shows Cunningham leading Tillis by six points 48-42:

The news over the weekend is having somewhat of an impact on Cunningham’s favorability rating, with 37% saying they have a positive opinion of him to 39% with a negative one. But that -2 net favorability rating is still 21 points better than Tillis’- he’s at -23 with 31% of voters having a favorable opinion of him to 54% with an unfavorable one. 58% of voters heard about the news over the weekend and among those who did 58% say it doesn’t make a difference in their vote. Most notably among independent voters 69% have heard the news over the weekend…and Cunningham leads Tillis by 19 points with independents at 53-34 anyway. 37% say it makes them less likely to vote for Cunningham, and 3% say it makes them more likely to. There isn’t a ton of room for growth for Tillis among the people who say the news makes them less likely to vote for Cunningham though- he’s already winning those people 79-10. It really is just Trump voters already predisposed against Cunningham who care about this episode- among non-Trump voters 80% say it will not impact their votes with just 12% saying it makes them less likely to vote for Cunningham.

In the gubernatorial race, Roy Cooper holds a stable 12 point lead over Dan Forest 52-40.

It’s worth noting that the coronavirus is shaping how voters are feeling down the home stretch.

Almost two thirds (63%) of North Carolinians say they’re ‘very concerned’ about the coronavirus, with another 27% saying they’re ‘somewhat concerned.’

The poll conducted October 4th and 5th included 911 respondents, with a margin of error of 3.3%. Read full findings here.