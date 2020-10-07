Trump throws a tantrum and assures that millions will continue to suffer

That such a stance will be disastrous for the millions of Americans already suffering as a result of the failed national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating recession it has spawned is something that has been exhaustively and painfully documented. As the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reported on Monday, according to the Census Bureau, one-in-seven U.S. households with children did not have enough food to eat in early September. For Black families, the number is almost one-in-five.

CBPP also reports that fully a quarter of the nation’s renters with children are behind on their rent payments and that more than a third of children in renter households reside in homes that have too little food and/or are behind on rent payments.

All in all, it’s a crisis of stunning and tragic proportions — the kind of disaster you’d expect to see in the old Soviet bloc or the developing world.

Meanwhile, the leader of the nation — a man who it seems increasingly likely will be president for only another 100 days or so — continues, in a fit pique, to block desperately needed relief. Like a hostage taker quickly getting down to his last few desperate options, Trump has apparently decided to attempt to threaten his way to reelection. It’s hard to see how this will work out well for anyone.