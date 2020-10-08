Deadline to register to vote in this election fast approaching

If you want to vote in this year’s election, but are not registered yet, you face a major deadline this week.

Friday is the regular voter registration deadline in North Carolina.

“It’s easy, and there’s still time, either through the regular process or at any one-stop early voting location in your county,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.

The NC State Board of Elections advises:

Complete a North Carolina Voter Registration Application and return it to their county board of elections office by 5 p.m. October 9. If an application is received after the deadline, it will be timely if it is postmarked on or before October 9. If the postmark is missing or unclear, the application will be processed if it is received in the mail no later than 20 days before the election. Otherwise, the application will not be processed until after the election. If submitted by fax or email, the application must be received by 5 p.m. October 9, and a hard copy of the document delivered to the county board by 20 days before the election.

Existing NC Division of Motor Vehicles’ customers may register to vote online.

If you miss this Friday’s deadline, you have one more chance to vote.

Individuals can register and vote at the same time during the one-stop early voting period, which runs October 15-31.

Wondering where those early voting sites are? You can find them listed by county here.

As of Tuesday, 420,695 North Carolinians have already cast their absentee ballots.