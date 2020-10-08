COVID-19, News

Four new COVID clusters reported at App State, Mountaineer football on hold

As state health officials report more than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Appalachian State University has revealed new and active clusters in four separate residence halls.

University officials report:

* 9 cases in Hoey residence hall. Six are recovering in active isolation and 3 are past the isolation stage.
* 6 cases in Gardner residence hall. Three are recovering in active isolation and 3 are past the isolation stage.
* 7 cases in Frank residence hall. Two are recovering in active isolation and 5 are past the isolation stage.
* 5 cases in Coltrane residence hall. Four are recovering in active isolation and 1 is past the isolation stage.

Four additional cases have been reported within the App State football team – three staff, and one student-athlete. Football practice has been suspended and an October 14th game against Georgia Southern is now postponed.

Instead, the university will be offering a free pop-up testing event on Saturday from noon-5 p.m. Students, faculty and staff will not need to make an appointment, just show their university ID.

Since late March the school has had 794 students and 36 employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Last month, Chad Dorrill, a 19-year-old App State sophomore, died of COVID-19 complications.

