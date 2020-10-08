This morning’s best editorial: Trump makes the wrong call on the economy

WE DO not pretend to understand the political logic that impelled President Trump to call off talks over a new economic support package with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). An agreement could have boosted his flagging electoral prospects; and surely his popularity among Republicans gave him the clout to overcome the hesitancy of some GOP senators to vote yes on any package, which was apparently one factor in his decision.

What is evident, though, is that Mr. Trump has made the wrong call for the U.S. economy. It remains weak due to coronavirus-related limitations, especially in sectors such as retail, airlines, restaurants and hotels. Unemployment is still at 7.9 percent — concentrated among low-income workers, who are disproportionately Black and Latino — and temporary job losses are mutating into permanent ones. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell is openly calling for more aggressive fiscal intervention, warning policymakers not to focus on “the risks of overdoing it.”