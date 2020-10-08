Trump’s hospital bill highlights the cruelty in the Right’s prescription for healthcare and the economy

The New York Times reported yesterday that the cost of President Donald Trump’s three-day, taxpayer-covered hospital stay for treatment of his COVID-19 infection was upwards of $100,000. And while most Americans wouldn’t face the expense of a fancy helicopter ride and a few other special benefits that Trump enjoyed, that doesn’t mean the bill of the average COVID patient isn’t prohibitively expensive.

This is from the same article:

Health economists are only starting to understand the full costs of coronavirus treatment, just as scientists are mapping out how the disease works and spreads. They do have some early estimates: The median charge for a coronavirus hospitalization for a patient over 60 is $61,912, according to a claims database, FAIR Health.

A $60,000 bill might not sound like much to Trump and his fellow one-percenters, but it’s obviously something that would take most Americans decades to pay off — if they were lucky.

But, of course, that’s the plan favored by Trump, Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, state legislative leaders Phil Berger and Tim Moore, and their apologists in an array of local right-wing think tanks when it comes to millions of Americans (more than 500,000 of them in North Carolina) trapped in the Medicaid coverage gap.

Indeed, that’s their plan for millions of Americans lucky enough to currently enjoy protections of the Affordable Care Act. As the Times article also reported: