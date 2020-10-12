Courts & the Law, News

Read all our Supreme Court and Court of Appeals candidate Q&A’s here

By
18 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Courts & the Law, News

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is publishing a series of Q&A’s with the candidates seeking statewide judicial office this fall. Each of the 16 candidates (six who are contesting three Supreme Court seats and 10  who are contesting five seats on the Court of Appeals) was asked the same seven questions by former PW Courts, Law and Democracy Reporter Melissa Boughton. Candidates were not given instructions about the length of their responses, which have been edited only for grammar.

Regrettably, unlike in 2018 when all candidates responded to our inquiries, some did not provide answers this year. To help inform voters in these cases, we provide links to the unresponsive candidate’s website as well as available information about any public debates in which both candidates for the race in question have participated, or are expected to participate.

Incumbent Cheri Beasley, challenger Paul Newby vie for top NC Supreme Court seat

 

 

 

Incumbent Mark Davis, challenger Tamara Barringer vie for NC Supreme Court seat

 

 

 

Candidates Lucy Inman, Phil Berger, Jr. vie for NC Supreme Court seat

 

 

 

Candidates Tricia Shields and April Wood seek open Court of Appeals seat

 

 

 

Candidates Lora Cubbage and Fred Gore seek open Court of Appeals seat

 

 

 

Incumbent Reuben Young, challenger Jeff Carpenter vie for Court of Appeals seat

 

 

 

Incumbent Chris Brook, challenger Jefferson Griffin vie for Court of Appeals seat

 

 

 

Incumbent Chris Dillon, challenger Gray Styers vie for Court of Appeals seat

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

The latest on Trump’s positive COVID test; Biden tests negative

Trump in ‘good spirits’ after testing positive for ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday Numbers: There’s still 100 million tons of coal ash to be excavated from Duke Energy ponds

Millions of tons of coal ash have been excavated from unlined ponds at Duke Energy power plants, but [...]

Purges or list maintenance? How voter rolls have become so polarized

Inactive registered voters in North Carolina can cast ballots In the last decade, millions of regist [...]

Slavery, lynching and the era of public hangings

Capital punishment arrived in the colony of North Carolina as part of English common law. Even misde [...]

Supreme Court ruling on Voting Rights Act opened floodgates for new restrictions

North Carolina among the "biggest losers" in terms of voting rights It hadn’t even been a [...]

Kissin’ Candidates

The post Kissin’ Candidates appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Love and death in the time of COVID

A caregiver for her terminally ill friend contracted COVID. Not only did it make dying — and grievin [...]

Voters likely unmoved by competing Cunningham-Tillis personal revelations

It’s hard to believe today but it wasn’t that long ago that it was considered a possibly significant [...]

High stakes in Supreme Court battle demand that the American people have a say

As we begin the third contest over a Supreme Court appointment since 2016, it’s apparent to more Ame [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch