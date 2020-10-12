Read all our Supreme Court and Court of Appeals candidate Q&A’s here

As part of our ongoing effort to inform North Carolinians about the state judiciary, Policy Watch is publishing a series of Q&A’s with the candidates seeking statewide judicial office this fall. Each of the 16 candidates (six who are contesting three Supreme Court seats and 10 who are contesting five seats on the Court of Appeals) was asked the same seven questions by former PW Courts, Law and Democracy Reporter Melissa Boughton. Candidates were not given instructions about the length of their responses, which have been edited only for grammar.

Regrettably, unlike in 2018 when all candidates responded to our inquiries, some did not provide answers this year. To help inform voters in these cases, we provide links to the unresponsive candidate’s website as well as available information about any public debates in which both candidates for the race in question have participated, or are expected to participate.

Incu mbent Cheri Beasley, challenger Paul Newby vie for top NC Supreme Court seat

Incumbent Mark Davis, challenger Tamara Barringer vie for NC Supreme Court seat

Candidates Lucy Inman, Phil Berger, Jr. vie for NC Supreme Court seat

Candidates Tricia Shields and April Wood seek open Court of Appeals seat

Candidates Lora Cubbage and Fred Gore seek open Court of Appeals seat

Incumbent Reuben Young, challenger Jeff Carpenter vie for Court of Appeals seat

Incumbent Chris Brook, challenger Jefferson Griffin vie for Court of Appeals seat

Incumbent Chris Dillon, challenger Gray Styers vie for Court of Appeals seat