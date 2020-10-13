New polling: Cunningham surges as voters remain focused on policy matters, Trump

In case you missed it, WRAL reported yesterday that the recent flap over over the state of his marriage does not appear to be hurting challenger Cal Cunningham’s campaign against incumbent U.S. Senator Thom Tillis.

This is from “Supreme Court process more important in NC’s Senate race than Cunningham’s affair”:

North Carolina voters don’t seem to mind that Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham had an affair – he’s even gained ground among male voters – according to the results of a WRAL News poll released Monday. SurveyUSA polled 669 likely and actual voters statewide between last Thursday and Sunday for the exclusive poll, which also found that the push for the Senate to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill an open seat on the U.S. Supreme Court before the Nov. 3 election also tilts in favor of Cunningham at the expense of Republican Sen. Thom Tillis. The poll’s responses have confidence intervals of +/- 4.5 to 4.8 percentage points. Cunningham now holds a 49%-39% lead over Tillis, who is seeking a second six-year term. That lead is up from 47%-40% in Cunningham’s favor from a WRAL News poll conducted four weeks earlier.

The poll results seemed to indicate that Tillis continues to be weighed down by voter concerns about President Trump. It also found that moderate voters were much more likely to break toward Cunningham’s position on some key issues, including the ongoing fight over Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and the coronavirus pandemic — where Tillis’ decision to appear at a controversial White House ceremony to introduce Barrett that turned out to be a “super spreader event” hasn’t helped his standing.

