COVID-19, News

Like the others, Trump Greenville rally appears to violate White House Coronavirus Task Force recommendations

By
9 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

Screenshot from Trump’s Greenville speech

As President Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Greenville this afternoon, his own coronavirus task force was asking North Carolinians to follow CDC guidelines that specifically discourage events like it.

The CDC guidelines are referenced in a new report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, dated Sunday, Oct. 11, and made public Wednesday. Among other things, those guidelines urge the following:

  • Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.
  • Everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Meanwhile, this is from a series of rally updates from WITN News:

President Donald Trump greeted thousands of supporters at the Pitt-Greenville Airport this afternoon.

The rally started shortly after 1:30 p.m. as the president was late leaving Washington, D.C.

The president, who earlier this month contracted COVID-19, and his aids boarded the aircraft at Joint Base Andrews without any face masks.

At the airport in Greenville, supporters are standing side-by-side and many are not wearing masks.

Trump’s rally came on the same day that North Carolina reported its highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases.

The White House task force report includes several specific recommendations for North Carolina, including:

  • Rural states and areas, which were spared early in the epidemic, are now seeing the most intense increase in transmission, highlighting the need to intensify community mitigation efforts in these areas.
  • Community messaging and policy needs to be consistent and targeted and should be developed by reviewing data and public health rationale with community members and representatives.

And these are among the report findings:

  • North Carolina is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population last week, with the 23rd highest rate in the country. North Carolina is in the yellow zone for test positivity, indicating a rate between 5.0% and 7.9%, with the 23rd highest rate in the country.
  • North Carolina has seen an increase in new cases and stability in test positivity over the last week.
  • During the week of Sep 28 – Oct 4, 15% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, 26% had at least one new staff COVID-19 case, and 6% had at least one new resident COVID-19 death; 10 or more resident cases were diagnosed in facilities in Arden, Rocky Mount, Wadesboro, Salisbury, Rutherfordton, Carthage, and Forest City and 27 facilities reported 3 or more resident cases.
  • North Carolina had 122 new cases per 100,000 population in the last week, compared to a national average of 100 per 100,000.

Click here to watch a video recording of Trump’s appearance.

Possibly related posts:

  1. New polling results: Americans trust experts, governors – not Trump on re-opening economy
  2. Former UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Holden Thorp standing up for science in pandemic
  3. House COVID-19 relief bill moves to vote today
  4. “Phase One” of NC’s modified stay at home order begins Friday
  5. New UNC student survey gives insight into concerns, safety measures for return to campus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

“Fragile Democracy”: See video of Crucial Conversation with James Leloudis and Robert Korstad here

In case you missed Tuesday’s Policy Watch Crucial ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Special DC update: The Barrett confirmation hearings

Republicans, including Tillis, endorse controversial nomination while Democrats express deep concern [...]

Pandemic, budget crisis combine to leave eastern NC school district reeling

Schools in Wayne County were already struggling before COVID-19 When Wayne County Public Schools reo [...]

In open letter, more than 5,000 lawyers oppose Barrett Supreme Court nomination

[Editor’s note: On Friday, Lawyers for Good Government (L4GG), the nation’s largest network of attor [...]

Monday Numbers: There’s still 100 million tons of coal ash to be excavated from Duke Energy ponds

Millions of tons of coal ash have been excavated from unlined ponds at Duke Energy power plants, but [...]

The U.S. and COVID-19: A bad situation could be about to get significantly worse

Potential demise of health care law leaves millions – especially women – on the brink The Affordable [...]

Plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor grew from the militia movement’s toxic mix of constitutional falsehoods and half-truths

The U.S. militia movement has long been steeped in a peculiar – and unquestionably mistaken – interp [...]

The American lunatic fringe rears its ugly head

Image: Adobe Stock It would be silly to pretend that the United States is not currently experiencing [...]

Kissin’ Candidates

The post Kissin’ Candidates appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch