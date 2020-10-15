Like the others, Trump Greenville rally appears to violate White House Coronavirus Task Force recommendations

As President Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Greenville this afternoon, his own coronavirus task force was asking North Carolinians to follow CDC guidelines that specifically discourage events like it.

The CDC guidelines are referenced in a new report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, dated Sunday, Oct. 11, and made public Wednesday. Among other things, those guidelines urge the following:

Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.

Everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Meanwhile, this is from a series of rally updates from WITN News:

President Donald Trump greeted thousands of supporters at the Pitt-Greenville Airport this afternoon. The rally started shortly after 1:30 p.m. as the president was late leaving Washington, D.C. The president, who earlier this month contracted COVID-19, and his aids boarded the aircraft at Joint Base Andrews without any face masks. At the airport in Greenville, supporters are standing side-by-side and many are not wearing masks.

Trump’s rally came on the same day that North Carolina reported its highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases.

The White House task force report includes several specific recommendations for North Carolina, including:

Rural states and areas, which were spared early in the epidemic, are now seeing the most intense increase in transmission, highlighting the need to intensify community mitigation efforts in these areas.

Community messaging and policy needs to be consistent and targeted and should be developed by reviewing data and public health rationale with community members and representatives.

And these are among the report findings:

North Carolina is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population last week, with the 23rd highest rate in the country. North Carolina is in the yellow zone for test positivity, indicating a rate between 5.0% and 7.9%, with the 23rd highest rate in the country.

North Carolina has seen an increase in new cases and stability in test positivity over the last week.

During the week of Sep 28 – Oct 4, 15% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, 26% had at least one new staff COVID-19 case, and 6% had at least one new resident COVID-19 death; 10 or more resident cases were diagnosed in facilities in Arden, Rocky Mount, Wadesboro, Salisbury, Rutherfordton, Carthage, and Forest City and 27 facilities reported 3 or more resident cases.

North Carolina had 122 new cases per 100,000 population in the last week, compared to a national average of 100 per 100,000.

Click here to watch a video recording of Trump’s appearance.