News

Former NC lawmaker charged with assaulting a poll worker

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News

Gary Pendleton – Image: Wikipedia

Reporter Amy Gardner of the Washington Post and formerly of Raleigh’s News & Observer is reporting that former North Carolina state representative and Wake County commissioner Garry Pendleton was charged with assaulting a poll worker this morning. According to the story, Pendleton was attempting to serve as a Republican poll observer in Wake Forest.

This is from Gardner’s story:

In an interview, Pendleton said he became angry at the polling site’s chief judge after he was told he could not enter the premises until polls opened at 8 a.m. Pendleton said he had been allowed in at a different voting center at 7 a.m. Thursday, the first day of in-person voting in North Carolina.

When the election judge stepped in front of him to block his entry, he said he pushed him away.

“I really got upset about it, and I said, ‘Well, what are you doing up in there that you don’t want us to see?’” Pendleton said.

According to Gardner’s story, Pendleton said that partisan tensions surrounding this year’s hotly contested election may have contributed to the conflict. The story goes on to note, however, that this is no excuse for physical assault:

Gary Sims, Wake County elections director, said partisan tensions are “no excuse” for assaulting a poll worker.

Sims said while it’s true that a Democratic-controlled board appoints poll workers, they include Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters.

Pendleton was charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor, he said, and he is ineligible to serve as a poll watcher for the remainder of the year.

Pendleton represented Wake County in the General Assembly from 2015-2017. He served as a member of the Wake County Board of Commissioners in the 1990’s.

Click here to read the entire Washington Post story.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Voting rights group: Court’s ruling assures errors in mailed ballots will be cured

There’s been a great deal of legal back ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Special DC update: The Barrett confirmation hearings

Republicans, including Tillis, endorse controversial nomination while Democrats express deep concern [...]

Pandemic, budget crisis combine to leave eastern NC school district reeling

Schools in Wayne County were already struggling before COVID-19 When Wayne County Public Schools reo [...]

In open letter, more than 5,000 lawyers oppose Barrett Supreme Court nomination

[Editor’s note: On Friday, Lawyers for Good Government (L4GG), the nation’s largest network of attor [...]

Monday Numbers: There’s still 100 million tons of coal ash to be excavated from Duke Energy ponds

Millions of tons of coal ash have been excavated from unlined ponds at Duke Energy power plants, but [...]

Pandemic points to needed cooperation on the climate crisis

In a time of multiple and unprecedented challenges to individuals and societal well-being, our natio [...]

The U.S. and COVID-19: A bad situation could be about to get significantly worse

Potential demise of health care law leaves millions – especially women – on the brink The Affordable [...]

Plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor grew from the militia movement’s toxic mix of constitutional falsehoods and half-truths

The U.S. militia movement has long been steeped in a peculiar – and unquestionably mistaken – interp [...]

The American lunatic fringe rears its ugly head

Image: Adobe Stock It would be silly to pretend that the United States is not currently experiencing [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch