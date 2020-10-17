Defending Democracy, News

More than one million North Carolinians have already cast their ballots

North Carolinians are wasting little time in making their voice heard in the 2020 election. As of Saturday morning, more than 1.2 million votes had been cast through early voting and mail-in ballots.

That amounts to more than 17 percent of the state’s registered voters, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

“We’re glad to see so many North Carolina voters performing their civic duty and letting their voice be heard by voting,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.

Voter turnout is very much on the mind of  Rev. Dr. William Barber.

The co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign and founder of the Moral Monday movement urged North Carolinians on Thursday not to squander the next two weeks.

Barber’s Poor People’s Campaign, Repairers of the Breach,  the North Carolina NAACP, Forward Justice and the NC Black Alliance were crisscrossing the state this week in a statewide get out the vote (GOTV) initiative.

“Voting in North Carolina is not just a day, it’s a season, and we ought to use it,” said Barber during a Raleigh press conference.

Would-be voters can also take advantage of same-day voter registration now through October 31st.

And Barber said despite efforts to suppress the vote, North Carolinian do not need a photo ID this election.

Voters who received an absentee ballot by mail also have the option of delivering their ballot to an election official at a one-stop early voting site when that site is open for voting.

“There is no excuse – no excuse – for anybody to not register their truth and their vote,” Barber said.

Click here to find your one-stop early voting site.

For a breakdown of voter turnout by county, click here.

