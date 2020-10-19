Defending Democracy, News

Five NC counties that are crushing it when it comes to early voting

This marks the first full week of early voting in North Carolina, and experts believe turnout will continue to be strong. As of Monday, more than 1.5 million total ballots have been cast in our state. More than 608,744 have voted by mail, and more than 918,224 have taken advantage of one-stop early voting.

Looking at counties by percentage of registered voters, here’s where turnout has been heaviest:

Data as of October 19 at 5 a.m. Source: NC State Board of Elections.

Even in the largest counties, like Wake and Mecklenburg, 1 in 5 registered voters has already cast their ballot.

Want to vote, but still unsure about whether to vote in person or absentee?

Make time to listen to our weekend interview with veteran North Carolina election law expert and Wake County Board of elections member Gerry Cohen:

Wake County Board of elections member Gerry Cohen (Photo by Clayton Henkel)

Click here to find your one-stop early voting site.

Ten Tips for early voting.

