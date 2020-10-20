Don’t miss Thursday’s Crucial Conversation: Forecasting the 2020 election with Tom Jensen of Public Policy Polling

If you’re looking for the latest scoop on what to expect in two weeks when America finally tallies the votes in the hotly contested 2020 election, be sure to join us Thursday, October 22 at 12:00 noon for a very special (and virtual) Crucial Conversation

Forecasting the 2020 election with Tom Jensen of Public Policy Polling

Click here to register.

Tom Jensen is the Director of Public Policy Polling and one of the nation’s most experienced and accomplished pollsters. He has overseen thousands of polling projects, covering everything from Presidential and Senate races to County Commissioner and School Board races all over the country. He is the voice behind PPP’s popular Twitter account, which has more than 100,000 followers.

When: Thursday October 22 at 12:00 noon.

Where: Online; pre-register from the comfort of your home, and remember to social distance!

Suggested contribution: $10 (click here to support NC Policy Watch)

Questions?? Contact Rob Schofield at 919-861-2065 or [email protected]