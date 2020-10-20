Education

Online course for remote learning coming Oct. 28 for parents, teachers

By
2 hours ago
Remote learning has proven to be a challenge for parent and educators.

The governor’s office will provide a free online course Oct. 28 to help educators and parents sharpen their technology and remote learning skills.

To attend the REAL 2.0 Conference, register at ncstudentconnect.com up until Oct. 28.

”Teachers, parents and students have adapted to new ways of learning throughout the pandemic, and I admire your resilience, creativity and dedication,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “Even as we work to get children back into the classroom safely our schools and families need support for remote learning and this conference is one way we’re providing that help.”

The conference will occur as more schools across North Carolina transition to in-person instruction. In recent weeks, Cooper has faced heavy lobbying from teachers who want to keep students home until the coronavirus is under control.

The REAL 2.0 (Remote Education & Learning) Conference will include sessions by experts in fields including education, mental health and technology. It will be hosted by the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE), a business-led, education nonprofit housed in the governor’s office.

Here’s what educators will learn: Navigating asynchronous learning; how to teach students effective study habits, time management and daily routines for virtual learning; tips and timesavers in Canvas; ideas for getting students motivated during virtual learning; Google Classroom and Google Meets tips and tricks; resources for struggling students; addressing the needs of exceptional learners in the regular classroom; video creating and editing tips; and much more. Exceptional student needs will be addressed throughout the sessions.

Topics for parents will include: Digital literacy; understanding Canvas and Google Classroom; how to support children with autism during remote learning; the college application and FAFSA process; fostering good mental health for parents and their children; and much more.

The initial REAL Conference was held in August as most students returned to classrooms for remote instruction. It was attended by more than 1,300 educators who learned about best practices for remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

REAL 2.0 is the second in a series of virtual remote learning conferences that will be held through Cooper’s NC Student Connect initiative. The STEM Connect Conference will be held Nov. 17 for STEM educators to learn best practices for incorporating STEM into the virtual classroom. The Cultural Arts LIVE Conference will be held on Dec. 15-16 for arts and humanities educators and their classes.

Recordings of the REAL 2.0 Conference will be available at studentconnect.com following the conference and educators can also view the recordings from the first REAL Conference at the same link.  

