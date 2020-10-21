Gene Nichol: North Carolina’s brutal treatment of the poor

Time for NC to stop “trying to out Mississippi Mississippi”

In case you missed it yesterday, the McClatchy papers in Charlotte and Raleigh featured the latest excellent op-ed from UNC law professor Gene Nichol. In “For the struggling, a long hard run in NC,” Nichol offers yet another powerful indictment of the policies of the state’s conservative-led General Assembly.

First, Nichol catalogues some of the dreadful suffering that now afflicts so many in our state:

Over 1.1 million North Carolina adults are presently experiencing food hardship – unable to get enough to eat.

43% of Tar Heel Latinx households, 51% of Black families and 36% of white ones have lost employment income.

Among renters 36% of Hispanic, 16% of white and 10% of black Tar Heels have been forced to miss rental payments.

Thirteen percent of all Tar Heel adults are without health coverage, 18% of all adults aged 18-65. Thirty-eight percent of North Carolina Latinos have no health insurance, 15% of African-Americans and 9% of whites.

He then concludes by asking North Carolinians to reconsider their support for a legislature that allows — and, indeed, aggressively enables — such suffering: