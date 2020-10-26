News

Final week of early voting, North Carolinians continue to exceed expectations

14 hours ago
If you haven’t voted yet but plan on voting early, election experts will tell you to vote earlier this week and not procrastinate.

Yes, early voting runs through October 31st, which is Saturday. But wait times will likely be longer as we approach the weekend.

As of Monday, more than 3,171,202 ballots had been cast and our state has now exceeded ALL of 2016’s absentee ballots cast.  Here’s a closer look at the numbers:

Absentee One Stop (In-Person): 2,393,054
Absentee by mail: 778,164
Absentee Ballots Requested 1,435,725

Counties with the largest turnout by percent as of Monday:
Chatham: 55.39 % of votes cast (31,932)
Orange: 50.62% (56,585 total ballots cast)
Durham: 50.59% (123,062 total ballots cast)

In the larger counties:
Wake: 44.92% (355,673 total ballots cast)
Mecklenburg; 43.06% (340,059 total ballots cast)
Buncombe: 48.29% (99,681 total ballots cast)

Click here to find your one-stop early voting site.

For more on this year’s election turnout and North Carolina’s battleground status in the final days of the campaign, listen to our recent radio interview with Western Carolina University political science professor Chris Cooper.

Cooper is the Robert Lee Madison Distinguished Professor and Department Head of Political Science & Public Affairs at WCU. He is an expert on Southern Politics and North Carolina Politics.

Western Carolina University political science professor Chris Cooper

