One of NC’s top journalists joins the Policy Watch reporting team

NC Policy Watch is delighted to announce that one of North Carolina’s most experienced and best-respected journalists has joined its already formidable and award-winning reporting team.

Lynn Bonner, who for the last 25-plus years has covered several important beats for Raleigh’s News & Observer, joins the PW team this week as an investigative reporter.

Most readers will know Bonner best for her two decades of covering state government for the N&O — a period during which she authored thousands of stories on the machinations of the General Assembly, politics and elections, and the workings of numerous public agencies.

As Bonner’s former longtime former colleague and current States Newsroom national editor Mary Cornatzer puts it:

“Lynn’s knowledge of the inner workings of the legislature and state agencies has served North Carolina readers well for more than 25 years. Her stories have long centered on how the state’s policies and legislation affect residents. She has deep understanding of the state’s Medicaid program and state employees’ health care. Her reporting over the years has unearthed problems in nursing homes and inequities in education. And she has spent countless hours making sense of the state budget. Lynn is a fair, accurate and thorough reporter, and I am thrilled she has decided to bring her many talents to NC Policy Watch.”

But despite her deep familiarity with state government and the stories surrounding it, Bonner’s award-winning skills have broken and provided in-depth coverage of numerous important stories that extend well beyond the Raleigh beltline — from hurricanes to mental health, Medicaid policy to state and local education, the environment to infant mortality and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to read her front page story from today’s N&O: “As mold grows in the aftermath of hurricanes, more NC asthma patients suffer.”

Our entire Policy Watch team is delighted to have Lynn as our new colleague and look forward to many years of reporting the stories that matter. She can be contacted at [email protected].