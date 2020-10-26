Tillis, Burr embrace Barrett, as conservative Supreme Court Justice is sworn in

Amy Coney Barrett is officially the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court. Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas Monday evening at a White House ceremony, just hours after a 52-48 vote in the U.S. Senate.

“The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor,” pledged Barrett in her prepared remarks.

Barrett’s swift confirmation came with the support of North Carolina Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis. (Four years ago, both men opposed Merrick Garland, President Obama’s nomination to the highest court.)

“Judge Barrett has proven to be an exceptionally qualified and well-respected jurist,” said Burr in a statement released by his office. “Throughout her distinguished career, she has demonstrated that she will faithfully serve as an impartial judge to defend the Constitution and rule of law. I am pleased to support Judge Barrett’s confirmation today and I am confident she will serve Americans with ability and integrity.”

Senator Tillis who has made Barrett’s confirmation a centerpiece of his re-election bid offered only glowing remarks:

I think Judge Amy Coney Barrett is going to go down in history as one of the great Justices on the Supreme Court and I look forward to voting on her confirmation today. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/21aW8TLkXy — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 26, 2020

Barrett’s swearing in came 38 days after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and eight day before the presidential election.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine was the only Republican who voted “no” on the confirmation.

This is a developing story and we will have more reaction on Tuesday.