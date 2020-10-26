Courts & the Law, Defending Democracy, News

Tillis, Burr embrace Barrett, as conservative Supreme Court Justice is sworn in

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Courts & the Law, Defending Democracy, News

Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in Monday evening by Justice Clarence Thomas.

Amy Coney Barrett is officially the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court. Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas Monday evening at a White House ceremony, just hours after a 52-48 vote in the U.S. Senate.

“The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor,” pledged Barrett in her prepared remarks.

Barrett’s swift confirmation came with the support of North Carolina Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis. (Four years ago, both men opposed Merrick Garland, President Obama’s nomination to the highest court.)

“Judge Barrett has proven to be an exceptionally qualified and well-respected jurist,” said Burr in a statement released by his office. “Throughout her distinguished career, she has demonstrated that she will faithfully serve as an impartial judge to defend the Constitution and rule of law. I am pleased to support Judge Barrett’s confirmation today and I am confident she will serve Americans with ability and integrity.”

Senator Tillis who has made Barrett’s confirmation a centerpiece of his re-election bid offered only glowing remarks:

Barrett’s swearing in came 38 days after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and eight day before the presidential election.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine was the only Republican who voted “no” on the confirmation.

This is a developing story and we will have more reaction on Tuesday.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Voting rights advocates vow to keep fighting for fair, accessible, just election
  2. Judge reconsidering whether to intervene in DPS prison response to COVID-19
  3. Supreme Court Justice, Attorney General to lead new Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice
  4. U.S. Supreme Court: Employers can’t discriminate against gay, transgender employees
  5. WATCH: Chief Justice Beasley delivers virtual State of the Judiciary address

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Final week of early voting, North Carolinians continue to exceed expectations

If you haven’t voted yet but plan on ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
SC-based GOP mega-donor with shady past and ties to Burr, Tillis is behind controversial Catawba casino

Wallace Cheves, whose previous legal troubles include millions in civil fines, used this money to cl [...]

Controversial plan would bring waste processing facilities to struggling southern NC community

Company proposes to process old railroad ties in low-income Richmond County locale already burdened [...]

Host committee for Republican convention in Charlotte doles out millions in leftover cash with few restrictions

WASHINGTON — After the Republican National Convention pulled out of Charlotte earlier this year due [...]

Your voice, your vote: 14 issues to use in assessing the candidates

[Editor's note: As a part of an ongoing effort to help North Carolina voters become better info [...]

Stereotypes, elitism at work in conservative praise for “working mom” Barrett

In the rush to replace Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, we’ve heard [...]

The Plans…

The post The Plans… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Less access to care, more premature deaths and financial insecurity if ACA lawsuit succeeds

If the Trump Administration and a group of 18 states convince the Supreme Court to strike down the A [...]

In the wake of disaster we find community

In the 16 years I’ve lived in this exact spot, I’ve been no stranger to disaster. It’s been two year [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch