Education, Higher Ed

UNC-Pembroke chancellor: Attending Trump rally was “inconsistent” with COVID safety urged by school

By
10 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Education, Higher Ed

UNC-Pembroke Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings says his attending a rally for President Donald Trump  in Lumberton last week was “inconsistent” with how he has encouraged students, faculty and staff to behave during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an e-mail to the university community this weekend, Cummings said he attended the rally at the invitation of Lumbee tribal members as a way to support the tribe’s quest for federal recognition.

Both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden support federal recognition for the tribe. Trump’s announcement of his support came weeks after Biden, whose campaign has not been holding large-scale rallies due to concerns about community spread of the coronavirus.

UNC-Pembroke Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings

The U.S. has seen more than 8.7 million infections and more than 225,000 deaths, with recent spikes bringing the seven day rolling average of new cases to a new high of 68,767.

Cummings, a retired surgeon, has discouraged students, faculty and staff from attending large-scale gatherings as the school has seen a recent increase in infections and infection clusters.

“Like many in our country and across the world, you may be feeling frustrated and tired of COVID-19 affecting your daily life as it restricts our ability to connect with each other in-person,” Cumming wrote in an e-mail to the campus community just last week. “But please don’t let that stand in the way of our success. We have come so far this semester, and I ask you to please take these final weeks very seriously. We must wear our masks and practice social distancing without fail. And please, do not attend or host gatherings of any size if possible.”

One day after writing that e-mail, Cummings attended the large-scale Trump rally.

Cummings’ e-mail on attending the rally, in its entirety:

BraveNation:

For essentially my adult life, I have consistently and strongly advocated for full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe. In recent weeks, many elected officials have publicly confirmed their support of Lumbee recognition, an outcome the Lumbee Tribe has worked toward over the past 100 years. Advancing and supporting this region is one of our university’s driving goals, and the impact of the education, health and housing benefits full federal recognition would bring to UNCP, Robeson County and southeastern North Carolina is a critical step forward in that path. Most importantly, recognition is the just course to correct an injustice.

I was asked to accompany a delegation of tribal members to an event in Lumberton, where the President was to offer his full support of Lumbee recognition efforts. Both presidential candidates have expressed their support for the Lumbee people, and I remain grateful to them and all who support these long-overdue efforts regardless of political affiliation.

My commitment and passion for tribal recognition influenced my decision to attend the announcement. I understand and accept the concern and disappointment over participation in a gathering that was well over our campus limitations. While I did maintain social distancing given the seating arrangement provided and wore my mask throughout the event, it was still inconsistent with how we have navigated the fall semester under my direction.

Sincerely,

Robin Gary Cummings, MD Chancellor

Online reaction to the e-mail from students, parents and staff has been swift and negative. A number have noted the e-mail does not contain an actual apology, simply an acknowledgement from the chancellor that his behavior was “inconsistent” and that he understands and accepts peoples’ disappointment.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Faculty urge UNC System leaders to move Fall semester online as COVID-19 pandemic worsens
  2. UNC schools begin responding to potential budget cuts of up to 50 percent
  3. Two clusters of COVID-19 infections in student housing at UNC-Chapel Hill
  4. UNC-Charlotte Public Health Sciences faculty oppose reopening campus
  5. UNC System employee lawsuit over COVID-19 working conditions moves to mediation, may be settled out of court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

North Carolina mother, retired teacher shares tragedy to push for stronger gun safety laws

For Susan Browder, 2012 was a a life-changing ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
SC-based GOP mega-donor with shady past and ties to Burr, Tillis is behind controversial Catawba casino

Wallace Cheves, whose previous legal troubles include millions in civil fines, used this money to cl [...]

Controversial plan would bring waste processing facilities to struggling southern NC community

Company proposes to process old railroad ties in low-income Richmond County locale already burdened [...]

Host committee for Republican convention in Charlotte doles out millions in leftover cash with few restrictions

WASHINGTON — After the Republican National Convention pulled out of Charlotte earlier this year due [...]

Your voice, your vote: 14 issues to use in assessing the candidates

[Editor's note: As a part of an ongoing effort to help North Carolina voters become better info [...]

Stereotypes, elitism at work in conservative praise for “working mom” Barrett

In the rush to replace Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, we’ve heard [...]

The Plans…

The post The Plans… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Less access to care, more premature deaths and financial insecurity if ACA lawsuit succeeds

If the Trump Administration and a group of 18 states convince the Supreme Court to strike down the A [...]

In the wake of disaster we find community

In the 16 years I’ve lived in this exact spot, I’ve been no stranger to disaster. It’s been two year [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch