YWCA poll shows top concerns, voting plans for NC women ahead of election

9 hours ago
A new poll paid for and promoted by the YWCA shows that an overwhelming percentage of North Carolina women polled say they are certain to vote this year or have already voted. But more than a third said they aren’t sure if their vote will be counted accurately.

Among the poll’s key findings:

Seventy-six percent of North Carolina women polled say they are “almost certain” to vote or have already voted, the likelihood varies widely by age. Fewer than half of of the North Carolina women 18-23 (46 percent) said they had already voted or are almost certain to do so.

Asked how they have voted or will vote, the largest percentage (41 percent) said they planned to vote by mail. Nearly as many (39 percent) said they would vote on in-person on election day while just 15 percent said they would vote early in-person.

 

Making financial ends meet and health care issues were the top concerns across nearly all sub-groups of those polled, across racial and partisan lines.

Financial insecurity and inequality in treatment by police, including safety from police violence, were also top concerns, especially among black women in the poll.

 

Changes in the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court were also much on the minds of those polled. Of those who reported an increased concern over the availability of reproductive health care and services, including the right to have a legal abortion, just over half (51 percent) said their concern is driven by a conservative shift in the makeup of the nation’s highest court.

“This has been a defining year for women,” said Alejandra Y. Castillo, CEO of YWCA USA. “The COVID-19 pandemic and the female-driven ‘shecession’ have intensified women’s concerns about affordable healthcare and economic security. Even though there are doubts about the electoral process, women remain motivated to have our voices heard in this election.”

See the full poll results, including information about methodology, here.

