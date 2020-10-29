Momentum for national mask mandate builds with Fauci endorsement

COVID-19, News

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifying before Congress earlier this year. Photo credit: U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s most recognized infectious disease expert expressed support this morning for a national mask mandate to help control the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Washington Post, Fauci told CNBC and the Journal of the American Medical Association, that he “regretted the fact that masks haven’t been adopted more widely and suggested that doing so would be key to avoiding another round of shutdowns.”

This is from the Washington, DC newsletter, The Hill:

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, expressed support for a national mask mandate in an interview late Wednesday with CNBC.

Fauci explained that the U.S. rate of new coronavirus infections is trending in the wrong direction, adding that mask mandates are likely the only option to slow the spread.

“You know, yes,” he said when asked if a national mandate is needed. “If we don’t get one, then I would hope that the governors and the mayors do it locally, if it’s not done nationally.”

Fauci went on to say that the coming winter months are going to make the pandemic worse, but he also expressed skepticism that the Trump administration would take the step of issuing a mandate.

President Trump has resisted many of Dr. Fauci’s recommendations and even mocked him at times. Former Vice President Biden tweeted last night: “I believe in science. Donald Trump doesn’t. It’s that simple, folks.”

