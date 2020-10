And you thought the Senate candidates were spending big in North Carolina

Campaign spending outpaces Tillis-Cunningham race in seven other states

Here are the latest numbers from 13 top Senate contests around the country, for which combined fundraising exceed $1.1 billion (Note: these figures do not include fundraising and spending by outside groups — numbers that may exceed the amounts raised and spent by the candidates themselves):

1. South Carolina total: $174.4 million

(R) Sen. Lindsey Graham raised $66.8 million; spent $60 million

(D) Jamie Harrison raised $107.5 million, spent $104 million

2. Arizona total: $144.5 million

(R) Sen. Martha McSally raised $55.7 million; spent $47.5 million

(D) Mark Kelly raised $88.8 million; spent $77.8 million

3. Kentucky total: $143.5 million

(R) Sen. Mitch McConnell raised $55.5 million; spent $43.9 million

(D) Amy McGrath raised $88 million; spent $73 million

4. Maine total: $95 million

(R) Sen. Susan Collins raised $26.5 million; spent $23 million

(D) Sara Gideon raised $68.5 million; spent $47.9 million

5. Michigan total: $79.5 million

(D) Sen. Gary Peters raised $42.5 million; spent $38.8 million

(R) John James raised $37 million; spent $31 million

6. Iowa total: $70.5 million

(R) Sen. Joni Ernst raised $23.5 million; spent $21 million

(D) Theresa Greenfield raised $47 million; spent $43 million

7. Montana total: $69.7 million

(R) Sen. Steven Daines raised $27 million; spent $26 million

(D) Steve Bullock raised $42.7 million; spent $38.6 million

8. North Carolina total: $67.7 million

(R) Sen. Thom Tillis raised $21 million; spent $18 million

(D) Cal Cunningham raised $46.7 million; spent $45.9 million

9. Colorado total: $65 million

(R) Sen. Cory Gardner raised $26 million; spent $22 million

(D) John Hickenlooper raised $39 million; spent $35 million

10. Texas total: $54.7 million

(R) Sen. John Cornyn raised $30.7 million; spent $29.8 million

(D) MJ Hegar raised $24 million; spent $17 million

11. Georgia (race 1) total: $53 million

(R) Sen. David Perdue raised $21 million; spent $15 million

(D) Jon Ossoff raised $32 million; spent $28 million

12. Georgia (special election) total: $49.7 million

(R) Sen. Kelly Loeffler raised $28 million*; spent $22 million

(D)Raphael Warnock raised $21.7 million; spent $16 million

*Loeffler took out a $20 million loan to herself

13. Alabama total: $33 million

(D) Sen. Doug Jones raised $26 million; spent $24 million

(R) Tommy Tuberville raised $7 million; spent $5.9 million

Source: Center for Responsive Politics. Numbers reflect contributions to candidate committees and do not include outside spending.