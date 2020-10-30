News, Voting

New Poll: Cunningham leads Tillis by 10 points in Senate race

By
5 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News, Voting

With less than a week until election day, a new NBC News/Marist poll shows Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham up ten points over Sen. Thom Tillis.

The senate race is one of the most-watched in the nation, one of a handful that could lead to Democratic control of the U.S. Senate.

The poll has the race at 53-43 in Cunningham’s favor among both registered voters and likely voters.  Cunningham’s lead is more than double the poll’s 4.7 point margin-of-error.

The results mirrors a WRAL News poll from earlier this month that found Cunningham leading Tillis 49 percent to 39 percent. That poll came after text messages revealed Cunningham had an extramarital affair. The affair has been heavily featured in negative ads against Cunningham. But his lead has increased since those revelations, despite his refusal to answer questions about whether there have been other affairs.

Cunningham, a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, is facing an investigation for possible violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice in relation to the affair.

Tillis, who tested positive for COVID-19 early this month, is running for a second six-year term in the senate.

The NBC News/Marist poll also shows Gov. Roy Cooper with a 59-40 lead over his Republican challenger, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

See the full poll results, including info about methodology, here.

 

Possibly related posts:

  1. “Phase One” of NC’s modified stay at home order begins Friday
  2. New NBC/Marist poll offers more encouraging news for Biden and Cunningham
  3. New polling: Cunningham surges as voters remain focused on policy matters, Trump
  4. YWCA poll shows top concerns, voting plans for NC women ahead of election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

New Elon University poll illustrates anxiety, lack of voter confidence ahead of election

  A new Elon University poll, released Thursday, ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Mysterious ‘pop-up PACs’ attack Cunningham, other candidates as Election Day draws near

Obsolete laws allow big campaign spenders to hide their identities until after Nov. 3 WASHINGTON — A [...]

Catawba casino opponents: Don’t gamble with our lives for financial jackpot

Just off I-85, on the way into Kings Mountain, there’s a truck stop on Dixon School Road. Driving th [...]

Supreme Court refuses to take up Equal Rights Amendment dispute; advocates persist

One month after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, having argued that the nation needs [...]

A look behind the curtain at NC’s charter school oversight process

Recent rejection of proposed Wake charter reveals a system that can get messy, contentious and perso [...]

The troubling consequences of rugged individualism in a pandemic

Americans can be a selfish lot. Not everybody, of course. But too many people couldn’t care less abo [...]

What people are thinking a week out from Election Day

“Just make it end!” That’s what many Americans are thinking and saying right now about a lot of thin [...]

Grounds for optimism: NC’s election machinery is doing its job

With North Carolinians on track to cast eye-popping numbers of votes in advance of Election Day, Nov [...]

Stereotypes, elitism at work in conservative praise for “working mom” Barrett

In the rush to replace Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, we’ve heard [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch