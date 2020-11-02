News

New poll: Positions on gun laws important to voters this election cycle

New polling, released Monday, shows candidate positions on gun safety matter to voters as as they head to to the polls this week.

The poll, done by Schoen Cooperman Research on behalf of Everytown for Gun Safety,  was a survey of battleground state likely voters — including 475 from North Carolina.

Key findings in the survey include:

88 percent of likely voters say a candidate’s position on gun policy is important in deciding for whom to vote. That includes 88 percent of suburban women, a key demographic in this year’s election.

More specifically, 61 percent of likely voters polled said the need for background checks on all gun sales is more important now than it was one year ago. Among suburban women, that number was 63 percent.

The poll also found likely voters less likely to support the candidate endorsed by the National Rifle Association. Fifty-seven percent said they were less likely to endorse candidates endorsed by the NRA, including 61 percent of suburban women. Just 30 percent said that endorsement would make them more likely to support a candidate, including 20 percent of suburban women.

“After Republican lawmakers refused to take action on gun safety, we knew we’d do whatever it takes to vote them out,” said Jack Sinclair, volunteer with the North Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action, in a statement on the results. “From this poll, and from the thousands of conversations I and fellow volunteers have had with North Carolina voters, one thing is clear – that inaction is unacceptable.”

Read the full results, including information on methodology, here.

