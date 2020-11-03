News

If trends continue, North Carolina will stay mostly red

8 hours ago
A lot of races are extremely close and there are votes still to be counted, but if trends continue as they have in recent hours, the 2020 election will have gone just about as well as Republicans could have hoped in North Carolina.

With the exception of Gov. Roy Cooper’s re-election and possible Democratic wins in a handful of Council of State races (many are too close to call and could even be headed for recounts), Republicans appear headed for a long list of victories in statewide races, including the presidency, U.S. Senate, and several judicial races. Reports also indicate Republicans will retain control of the General Assembly and avoid any upsets in congressional contests as well.

The wins came despite a measurable improvement in the Democratic performance at the top of the ticket — where Joe Biden appeared to outperform Hillary Clinton and Cooper’s margin grew significantly over 2016.

Ultimately, however, it does not appear to have been enough to produce the kind of “blue wave” that Democrats had been hoping for and that polls had been hinting was a possibility.

NC Policy Watch will have comprehensive team coverage of North Carolina election results tomorrow morning.

Click here to check out up-to-the-minute results from the State Board of Elections.

