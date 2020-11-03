Commentary, Defending Democracy, Education

My Election Day motivation? Ensuring every child has the right to a sound basic public-school education.

By
21 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, Defending Democracy, Education

As an out of state student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, I have come to realize that the education I received is far from the norm. In my four years at Carolina, I have become heavily invested in remedying the inequities that exist in our country’s education system. I have grown even more grateful for my education and become extremely passionate about providing equitable opportunities for all students. To have knowledge is to have power; and I am a firm believer that every child has the ability to succeed as well as the right to a sound basic public-school education.

Through my work with Every Child NC, I have gained a greater perspective of the educational inequities that children in North Carolina face every day. It is not uncommon that children lack resources that we may take for granted—whether it be pens and pencils or internet access. For the past 7 months, thousands of students statewide have been learning virtually without reliable internet access. As a student, I know firsthand that virtual learning is incredibly difficult— and without internet, learning online becomes entirely impossible. As a result of the pandemic, the inequities that students face are more evident than ever before.

While acknowledging that such inequities exist is heartbreaking, it has ultimately motivated me. It has ignited in me a desire to spread awareness and to contribute to systemic change. It has shaped my decision to become a teacher through Teach for America. It has enabled me to have uncomfortable conversations with my peers. And above all, it has empowered me to vote. This election is pivotal not only at the federal level, but also at the state level.

I am proudly registered as a North Carolina voter. Though educational inequities exist back in New York, I have worked directly with the education system of North Carolina. I have both seen and heard about the lack of resources in our rural schools, as well as the discrimination that students face based on race, religion, disability, and so much more. With my awareness of these inequities, voting here is so important to me. I urge you to vote to make a difference in our education systems in North Carolina. Most politicians have not experienced the inequities firsthand, so we need to ensure that they are willing and ready to help those who struggle with the lack of resources each day. Teachers can only provide so much to their students with the money the state has allocated to education, and for that reason changes in policy need to be made.

My hope is that one day every child can receive the opportunity to succeed. By providing each child with a sound basic education, we provide him with a chance to change the world. We need to continue working to close the opportunity gap that many children are exposed to the moment they enter the world. The most immediate way to contribute to this change is to get out and vote.

Alexa Marie Edwards is a Statistic and Analytics Major, Neuroscience Minor, Spanish Minor for the Professions. She is volunteering with Communities for the Education of Every Child NC through her Apples Service-Learning Internship.

 

Possibly related posts:

  1. How the governor’s budget proposal would advance a sound basic education
  2. General Assembly’s latest spending proposal fails to meet schools’ basic needs
  3. Legislature must act to hold school budgets harmless for COVID-related enrollment decreases
  4. Scathing editorial blasts Phil Berger’s attempted evasion of responsibility for public schools
  5. Judge Howard Manning’s misguided views on education should also be retired

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
What we’ll know Election Night about North Carolina voters’ choices 

"Razor-thin" margins could decide some legislative races Before the polls open on Election [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at campaign spending, and the numbers you need to know ahead of Election Day

Election Day finally arrives on Tuesday. And if you have turned on the television, opened your mailb [...]

Mysterious ‘pop-up PACs’ attack Cunningham, other candidates as Election Day draws near

Obsolete laws allow big campaign spenders to hide their identities until after Nov. 3 WASHINGTON — A [...]

Catawba casino opponents: Don’t gamble with our lives for financial jackpot

Just off I-85, on the way into Kings Mountain, there’s a truck stop on Dixon School Road. Driving th [...]

Five reminders to help keep you sane through the election and its aftermath

A lot of Americans are apprehensive and fearful right now. They worry that the toxic combination of [...]

VOTE!

The post VOTE! appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Good news and not-so-good news just hours from the finish line

There are a lot of words that one could use to describe the year 2020 thus far, but for most America [...]

The troubling consequences of rugged individualism in a pandemic

Americans can be a selfish lot. Not everybody, of course. But too many people couldn’t care less abo [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch