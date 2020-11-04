Biden pulls ahead as razor-thin margins nationally and in NC makes clear we must count every vote

The importance of counting each and every vote in this year’s election has been made crystal clear once again this morning. Last night, many Democrats and other supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden went to bed feeling despondent in light of what appeared to have been a replay of Hillary Clinton’s PTSD-inducing defeat in 2016.

At this hour on the day after, however, the picture looks considerably brighter. As a large number of votes continued to be counted in numerous states, Biden now has a large lead in the popular vote and, more importantly, leads in enough states to give him precisely the 270 electoral votes he needs to secure a victory.

Right now, the key states would appear to be Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada. If Biden wins those states — all of which he currently leads by small margins and in which uncounted absentee ballots seem likely to break in his favor — he will have 270 electoral votes. Analysts believe he also still has a chance to win victories in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Meanwhile, the importance of counting every vote is also on display here in North Carolina. While Biden’s chance of pulling out a win here would seem to be tiny (he trails by 77,000 votes with as many as 117,000 absentee ballots still to be counted) other state-level races are much closer.

Incumbent Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, for instance, trails her challenger Paul Newby by just 3,700 votes and Attorney General Josh Stein leads his opponent Jim O’Neill by just under 11,000 votes. If mail-in ballots continue to favor Democrats, one would deduce that both incumbents are likely to prevail, but of course, no one knows for sure.

The bottom line: Excruciating as it may be, North Carolinians should stay tuned and stay calm and progressives should not abandon hope.