Breaking: Wayne Goodwin not running for another term as state Democratic Party chair

Wayne Goodwin, state Democratic Party chairman, said he’s not going to run for another term.

Most of the party’s previous chairs served a maximum of two 2-year terms, he said. Goodwin is in his second term, which ends in February.

“I believe it’s time to pass the torch, and there are some exciting prospects for future chairs, younger leaders and people of color,” he said. No one has publicly announced for the job, he said.

Goodwin is a former state House member and two-term state Insurance Commissioner. He lost a race for Insurance Commissioner this week to Republican incumbent Mike Causey.

Goodwin said he’s addressed some organizational issues while party chairman.

“I think it’s time to have another chapter and have someone else do what they can to build on the last few years,” he said. “It helps any political party to have new folks in leadership roles.”