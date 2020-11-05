News

Nonprofit group asks federal judge to order search for ballots in NC Postal Service facilities

3 hours ago
Stacks of boxes holding mail are seen at a U.S. Post Office sorting center. Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Lawyers for a nonprofit suing the Postal Service have asked a federal judge in Washington, DC to order postal facilities, including two in North Carolina, to look for absentee ballots that haven’t been delivered to local elections boards.

In an exhibit filed Wednesday, lawyers for the group Vote Forward listed thousands of ballots that were processed in the Greensboro and Mid-Carolinas facility in the Charlotte area that did not have a destination scan to show that they had been delivered.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan told the Postal Service earlier this week to search for ballots in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Arizona, and Florida facilities.

The new order would require plant managers in Greensboro, Mid-Carolinas, and at postal facilities in Pennsylvania, to look for ballots tomorrow morning and afternoon, and deliver those postmarked on or before Nov. 3 to local elections boards by 5 p.m.

In an email to Policy Watch on Thursday, a spokesman for the Postal Service said the Postal Inspection Service has inspected all plants that process ballots, and that its efforts to expedite ballot delivery to local county boards meant those ballots did not get a final scan.

“The assumption that there are unaccounted ballots within the Postal Service network is inaccurate,” spokesman Philip Bogenberger wrote.

“These ballots were delivered in advance of the election deadlines. We employed extraordinary measures to deliver ballots directly to local boards of elections. When this occurs, by design, these ballots bypass certain processing operations and do not receive a final scan.”

