News

Election update: Georgia voters could determine control of the U.S. Senate

By
11 mins ago
Leave a comment
In News

Possibly related posts:

  1. New NBC/Marist poll offers more encouraging news for Biden and Cunningham
  2. Barrett nomination advances to the U.S. Senate floor with a GOP-only vote
  3. Struggle for control of the U.S. Senate enters its final tense hours
  4. And you thought the Senate candidates were spending big in North Carolina
  5. New Poll: Cunningham leads Tillis by 10 points in Senate race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Democrats reel after losses, setbacks in Congress

WASHINGTON—Tuesday’s election was a disaster for congressional Democrats, ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
NC Democrats fall short in legislative races

Absent reform, GOP will once again control redistricting of congressional and legislative maps State [...]

Election 2020: Tillis wins second term, NC Dems pick up two U.S. House seats

Tillis wins second term in U.S. Senate Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) won a second six-year term Tuesday, b [...]

Election 2020: Gov. Cooper wins reelection, margins tight in several Council of State contests

Democrat Roy Cooper was reelected governor Tuesday, fighting back a challenge from Republican Lt. Go [...]

Election 2020: GOP judicial candidates appear to pull off clean sweep

At the end of long night of close contests, Republican candidates appeared on the verge of pulling o [...]

Five reminders to help keep you sane through the election and its aftermath

A lot of Americans are apprehensive and fearful right now. They worry that the toxic combination of [...]

VOTE!

The post VOTE! appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Good news and not-so-good news just hours from the finish line

There are a lot of words that one could use to describe the year 2020 thus far, but for most America [...]

The troubling consequences of rugged individualism in a pandemic

Americans can be a selfish lot. Not everybody, of course. But too many people couldn’t care less abo [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch