NC’s new Lt. Governor: Taking Trumpism to new depths?

In case you missed it, the person who will soon be the top ranking Republican in NC state government is someone for whom outrageous and divisive statements are his stock-in-trade

A lot of smart people are still trying to understand everything that went down in the 2020 election in North Carolina, but here’s one thing that seems as if it must be true if there’s much hope for our state in these troubled times: a heck of a lot of people were not paying much attention when they voted in the lieutenant governor’s race.

While it’s undoubtedly the case that many people do share some of the ignorant and hateful views espoused by Lt. Gov.-elect Mark Robinson, it simply can’t be that more than half of our state’s voters were aware of them and voted for him anyway.

Read this excerpt from an October 10 article in Raleigh’s News & Observer:

Robinson’s Facebook page has more than 100,000 followers, and most of them elicit dozens of supportive comments echoing his opinions. Among the candidate’s posts: He says that people “who support this mass delusion called transgenderism” are trying “to turn God’s creation backwards, and make it into a sickening image of rebellion to glorify Satan.” The LGBT advocacy group Equality NC condemned the statement, saying that “words like these fuel gender-based oppression and have led to an epidemic of violence against transgender women of color in this country. Transgender, and all LGBTQ North Carolinians, deserve elected officials who lead with compassion and who do not attack their constituents.”

He says the popular movie “Black Panther” was “created by an agnostic Jew and put to film by (a) satanic marxist,” and “was only created to pull the shekels out of your Schvartze pockets,” using a Yiddish slur for Black.

Muslims, he says, “refuse to assimilate to our ways while demanding respect they have not earned.” He argues that they “are not ‘immigrants,’ they are INVADERS.”

He criticizes Black voters for supporting the Democratic Party given its past racist stances. He says they’re “voting for the very people who have abused them throughout our history. That’s what happens when negroes don’t read.”

He refers to Michelle Obama as a man, Barack Obama as “a worthless, anti-American atheist who wanted to bring this nation to it knees,” TV talk show host Joy Behar as a “she beast,” and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters as “Ol’ Maxie Pad” Waters.

Not surprisingly, the story also reported that Robinson, who will chair the state Energy Policy Council, has falsely claimed that “climate change ‘has not been proven scientifically.’” Next, check out this story that ran on WRAL TV last night in which Raleigh’s Rabbi Eric Solomon expressed deep concern regarding Robinson’s anti-Semitic statements — a story for which, by all indications, Robinson refused to be interviewed after he found out reporter Julian Grace intended to ask him about the subject. Then, if you’ve got the stomach for it, spend some time perusing Robinson’s Facebook page. The bottom line: Robinson, who has never held public office before and first gained notoriety after delivering a pro-gun tirade at a Greensboro City Council meeting that went viral online, is certainly entitled to his views — however inaccurate and destructive they may be. But when a person serves in high public office — even one without a lot of direct power like Lt. Governor — they have a duty to serve all their constituents, to pay at least some attention to facts, and to refrain from making irresponsible, hateful and offensive statements about religious and ethnic groups. It will be interesting to see if any of his fellow Republicans in state government can muster the courage in the days ahead to repudiate Robinson’s statements or push him to act in a more responsible fashion. Based on their mostly desultory performance in dealing with Donald Trump’s serial cruelty and dishonesty, we probably shouldn’t get our hopes up.