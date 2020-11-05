UNC-Chapel Hill providing COVID-19 tests for students ahead of winter break

UNC-Chapel Hill announced plans Thursday to provide COVID-19 tests for students leaving campus for the winter break.

The move comes after North Carolina saw a single COVID-related death record Tuesday with 67 and reported the second highest single-day infection rate since the start of the pandemic on Thursday with 2,859.

“Taking a COVID-19 test is an important step in protecting your family and friends who you may be reunited with over the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Campus Health Director Ken Pittman in a statement Thursday. “As you prepare to leave your residence halls, apartments and homes in town at the end of the semester, please make a plan to reduce your risk of being exposed to COVID-19 during the 14 days before you travel, monitor for symptoms and get tested before you leave. These steps are critical to helping prevent illness in the people you love.”

The school is not requiring the testing but is “strongly encouraging” it.

All students are strongly encouraged to get tested.

Hours are extending for free, asymptomatic testing at the Carolina Union by Campus Health during the week of Nov. 16. Test results are expected in approximately two days.

Students should also make a plan to reduce their exposure risk for the 14 days prior to returning home.

Students are also encouraged to get a flu vaccine before returning home, either at Campus Health or the Student Stores Pharmacy or Campus Health Pharmacy.

