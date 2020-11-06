Post-election pandemic: Cooper seeks more federal support, Cohen urges greater personal responsibility

Governor to decide next week if new restrictions warranted

For North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, there is no political honeymoon period that comes with Tuesday’s reelection.

The state recorded 2,859 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 41 new deaths from the virus, and a positivity rate for tests coming back at 6.6%.

“I know that it’s difficult and tiring after months of having to be careful, but don’t let frustration and fatigue cloud your judgment when it comes to staying safe,” warned Cooper on Thursday.

The governor said the nation hit a grim benchmark this week of 100,000 COVID cases in a single day.

The rapid rise in daily cases has state health officials assessing the data closely, and Cooper says they will have a decision next week on whether any new precautions or closings are needed.

England, France and Germany are locking down for a second time to slow the pandemic.

Gov. Cooper also expressed optimism yesterday that with the campaign season behind us, partisan politics would not play a role in how the federal government and states approach the virus.

“From the get go, we have wanted a more effective and coordinated national strategy in the fight against COVID.”

What will he be seeking from Congress and the next president?

“We’re going to push very hard for additional help for our small businesses. We know we need continued help on testing and personal protective equipment. We’re concerned they have narrowed the federal reimbursement for who we can use personal protective equipment for,” explained the governor.

“Our nursing homes, our hospitals and our medical system needs continued help. We know that our community colleges and universities need help in order to keep people safe. It is a long list.”

And while Cooper is looking to Washington for help in combating the virus, state Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen is looking to families.

With the holiday season fast approaching, Cohen said her office will be offering formal guidance next week on how to safely host or attend a family gathering.

Ideas include:

Download the SlowCOVIDNC notification app

Wear a mask the whole time you are together with extended family, with the exception of when you are eating and drinking

Space out tables six feet apart (think about how restaurants are currently operating)

Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces like doorknobs and faucets

Get screened for the coronavirus prior to travel or attending that holiday function

“A screening test is by no means perfect, but it can catch some people who have the virus and don’t have symptoms yet,” said Dr. Cohen.

Cohen says if you do test positive, stay home. If you test negative, it’s not a free pass. You still need to practice the three Ws.

“Let’s all keep our friends, family and loved ones safe this holiday season.”