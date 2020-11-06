COVID-19, News

Post-election pandemic: Cooper seeks more federal support, Cohen urges greater personal responsibility

By
15 mins ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

Governor Roy Cooper

Governor to decide next week if new restrictions warranted

For North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, there is no political honeymoon period that comes with Tuesday’s reelection.

The state recorded 2,859 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 41 new deaths from the virus, and a positivity rate for tests coming back at 6.6%.

“I know that it’s difficult and tiring after months of having to be careful, but don’t let frustration and fatigue cloud your judgment when it comes to staying safe,” warned Cooper on Thursday.

The governor said the nation hit a grim benchmark this week of 100,000 COVID cases in a single day.

The rapid rise in daily cases has state health officials assessing the data closely, and Cooper says they will have a decision next week on whether any new precautions or closings are needed.

England, France and Germany are locking down for a second time to slow the pandemic.

Gov. Cooper also expressed optimism yesterday that with the campaign season behind us, partisan politics would not play a role in how the federal government and states approach the virus.

“From the get go, we have wanted a more effective and coordinated national strategy in the fight against COVID.”

What will he be seeking from Congress and the next president?

“We’re going to push very hard for additional help for our small businesses. We know we need continued help on testing and personal protective equipment. We’re concerned they have narrowed the federal reimbursement for who we can use personal protective equipment for,” explained the governor.

“Our nursing homes, our hospitals and our medical system needs continued help. We know that our community colleges and universities need help in order to keep people safe. It is a long list.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen

And while Cooper is looking to Washington for help in combating the virus,  state Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen is looking to families.

With the holiday season fast approaching, Cohen said her office will be offering formal guidance next week on how to safely host or attend a family gathering.

Ideas include:

  • Download the SlowCOVIDNC notification app
  • Wear a mask the whole time you are together with extended family, with the exception of when you are eating and drinking
  • Space out tables six feet apart (think about how restaurants are currently operating)
  • Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces like doorknobs and faucets
  • Get screened for the coronavirus prior to travel or attending that holiday function

“A screening test is by no means perfect, but it can catch some people who have the virus and don’t have symptoms yet,” said Dr. Cohen.

Cohen says if you do test positive, stay home. If you test negative, it’s not a free pass. You still need to practice the three Ws.

“Let’s all keep our friends, family and loved ones safe this holiday season.”

Possibly related posts:

  1. Senate Republicans pursue benefits pay cut for jobless; adjourn without action

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Miss out on early voting? Here are 10 tips to make sure Election Day goes smoothly

More than 3.6 million North Carolinians took part ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
NC Democrats fall short in legislative races

Absent reform, GOP will once again control redistricting of congressional and legislative maps State [...]

Election 2020: Tillis wins second term, NC Dems pick up two U.S. House seats

Tillis wins second term in U.S. Senate Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) won a second six-year term Tuesday, b [...]

Election 2020: Gov. Cooper wins reelection, margins tight in several Council of State contests

Democrat Roy Cooper was reelected governor Tuesday, fighting back a challenge from Republican Lt. Go [...]

Election 2020: GOP judicial candidates appear to pull off clean sweep

At the end of long night of close contests, Republican candidates appeared on the verge of pulling o [...]

The GOP’s cynical, effective (and deadly) secret electoral weapon

As election experts and pollsters of all political stripes struggle to understand and explain the un [...]

Five reminders to help keep you sane through the election and its aftermath

A lot of Americans are apprehensive and fearful right now. They worry that the toxic combination of [...]

VOTE!

The post VOTE! appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Good news and not-so-good news just hours from the finish line

There are a lot of words that one could use to describe the year 2020 thus far, but for most America [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch