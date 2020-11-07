BREAKING: Joe Biden wins the presidency

In the culmination to one of the most rancorous campaigns and excruciating vote counts in American history, former Vice President Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States today.

With victory secured in his birth state of Pennsylvania by virtue of the size of his lead and analysis of the votes left to be counted, Biden now has an insurmountable lead in the Electoral College. Although multiple national news outlets have called the victory, President Donald Trump has yet to concede defeat.

Policy Watch will continue to update this story as events — including reactions from across North Carolina — continue to develop.