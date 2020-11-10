Education

North Carolina should add at least one ‘minority-serving’ university to its Teaching Fellows Program

By
12 hours ago
1 Comment
In Education

Add at least one “minority-serving” college or university to the NC Teaching Fellows Program to increase diversity in the North Carolina’s teacher workforce, the state’s Program Evaluation Division (PED) recommended this week.

There’s currently no such school among the five that offer the merit-based, loan forgiveness program. It provides up to $8,250 a year for up to four years to students who agree to teach in the fields of special education or S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics) in state schools.

The term “minority-serving” is used in this instance instead of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to incorporate Pembroke University, which has traditionally served Native Americans.

“Despite achieving slight improvements in the diversity of its teacher workforce during the last few years, a sizable gap remains between the share of teachers of color in North Carolina and the share of students of color,” the PED report states. “A gap exists in every LEA in the state and in every other state in the country.”

More than 80% of the state’s teachers are white, while 52% of students are minorities.

The importance of diversity in the teaching profession has been widely debated in education circles. Some studies show that Black students are more likely to graduate high school and attend college if they have just one Black teacher in elementary school.

North Carolina should also develop an alternative to licensure exams to allow teacher candidates to demonstrate competency, recommended the non-partisan unit that evaluates whether public services are delivered in an effective and efficient manner and in accordance with state law.

Black and Latinx students are often tripped up by the standardized tests they must pass to earn a teaching license.

A recent study by the National Council on Teacher Quality found that such tests screen out 8,600 of 16,900 teachers of color each year.

The PED is a unit of the Legislative Services Commission of the General Assembly. The Joint Legislative Program Evaluation Oversight Committee (JLPEOC) oversees formal evaluation of state agency programs by PED.

JLPEOC asked the evaluation division to examine the effectiveness of current efforts to increase teacher diversity.

The PED found that North Carolina doesn’t have a dedicated effort to produce, recruit and retain teachers of color, which has led to “wide variation in district-by-district diversity” and that local supplements and geographical factors often play a role in determining if students will be taught by a teacher of color.

“Disparities in resources result in some LEAs and charter schools being able to fund efforts to increase the proportion of teachers of color in their classrooms, whereas other LEAs and charter schools are less capable of doing so,” the report says.

The PED also found that local districts, charter schools and state educator preparation program have resorted to their own efforts to increase teacher diversity and that the effectiveness of those efforts are not certain.

Other states have options for recruiting and retaining teachers of color that North Carolina could emulate, the report said.

The JLPEOC will vote on a bill draft next month that directs the State Board of Education to develop an alternative plan and consider alternative qualifications for teachers to receive a continuing professional license. It also directs the Teaching Fellows Commission to select at least one minority-serving institution to participate in the North Carolina Teaching Fellows Program.

No related posts.

One Comment


  1. Stewart

    November 10, 2020 at 11:33 am

    There are serious problems with anything produced by the National Council on Teacher Quality, a highly suspect organization that is and has always been about pushing privatization in schools. They use skewed statistics and questionable studies (like the one cited in this article) to push for things like “alternate certification pathways” as a way to get the teaching profession broken down to the “any warm body” scale of recruitment. What they really want is a de-professionalized teaching force that can be treated like disposable workers. They are not, nor have they ever been a friend to actual diversity or the good of public school students.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Parents were anxious and stressed in the early days of the pandemic, a Campbell University professor found

A study by a Campbell University professor conducted soon after schools ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Kathy Manning looks at the road ahead as she heads to Congress

With President Donald Trump refusing to concede and many races still on a razor’s edge as record num [...]

Monday numbers: Where the votes stand in key North Carolina races for US Senate, Attorney General and state Supreme Court

Celebration and consternation greeted the weekend announcement that former Vice President Joe Biden [...]

Biden elected nation’s 46th president

WASHINGTON — Democrat Joe Biden’s native state of Pennsylvania on Saturday secured his victory to be [...]

What the election results mean for environmental protection

Four experts reflect on what's likely to come next in Washington and Raleigh Not since before t [...]

Offering an olive branch to Trump supporters

The hostile and profanity-laced emails started piling up in my inbox just minutes after NC Policy Wa [...]

The GOP’s cynical, effective (and deadly) secret electoral weapon

As election experts and pollsters of all political stripes struggle to understand and explain the un [...]

Five reminders to help keep you sane through the election and its aftermath

A lot of Americans are apprehensive and fearful right now. They worry that the toxic combination of [...]

VOTE!

The post VOTE! appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch