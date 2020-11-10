Commentary

Wilmington small business owner: What the Affordable Care Act means to my company

By
3 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

[Editor’s note: Today, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act in the case of California v. Texas. The following article by Wilmington small business owner Caroline Fisher explores some of the disastrous impacts that the law’s demise would likely bring about for her company and others like it.]

I’m one of the more than 1.4 million small business owners in America who buys health coverage through the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace. The health insurance premium subsidies from the ACA played an integral part in my decision in 2014 to take the risk to start a new business. My company, Swahili Coast, is a small brand operating on fair trade principles. We’ve been able to employee a small staff here and overseas in part because we could access affordable healthcare for ourselves and our employees.

It is essential for the economic health of North Carolina that we support small businesses as the economic drivers of our state, and support policies that remove barriers to small business ownership. If we want to support entrepreneurship, innovation, and the “American Dream,” we must protect the Affordable Care Act. With the U. S. Supreme Court set to hear arguments to repeal the ACA today, we may soon see lack of access to affordable healthcare again emerge as a major roadblock to starting a small business.

Forty-four percent all jobs in North Carolina come from small businesses, and the ACA is vital to the health and viability of many of them in North Carolina, including mine. We talk a lot about how important the ACA is to promote individual access to healthcare, and that is absolutely true, but it also makes small business development and innovation more possible by eliminating a huge barrier to small business ownership: the cost of healthcare.

When we started our business in 2014, the ACA premium subsidies were a big part of our risk calculation. When we first started, we were like a lot of young entrepreneurs working hard on our dream. We worked on our business during the day and waited tables at night to make ends meet. At the time, our premium subsidy brought down the monthly cost of our premium to $0, rather than the $400 per month it would have been without the ACA.

As time has gone on, our business has grown, and each year our premium subsidies have decreased as we were able to pay more for our health coverage. The ACA was critical again this year, however, as our business suffered the effects of COVID-19 shutdowns and the recession, allowing us to again qualify for some premium subsidies, making it much easier for our family to get through this time of extreme uncertainty.

I also know firsthand the importance of having access to affordable health care. Prior to the ACA, there were several times in my life that I was uninsured, and I am so grateful and lucky that nothing happened to me during those periods. But two years ago I started experiencing health problems that required a battery of tests. Thanks to the health coverage I purchased through the ACA, I’ve been able to work with great doctors to address these issues. This means that I, like an estimated 66 million Americans, now have a preexisting condition that would make me uninsurable on the open market without the regulations of the Affordable Care Act.

Repealing the ACA doesn’t make economic sense, and it doesn’t make moral sense. To get rid of affordable health care for millions of small business owners would further cripple our economy at a time when small businesses are working hard to stay afloat and we are all doing our best to stay healthy in the face of a global pandemic.

Newly appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett has repeatedly voiced opposition to the ACA, despite what she said in her confirmation hearings.

Let’s hope she undergoes a change of heart as repealing the ACA, particularly during an ongoing global pandemic, would be a cruel step backwards for our people.

Possibly related posts:

  1. As Senate Judiciary committee prepares to approve Barrett, advocates call on Tillis and Burr to reconsider
  2. Advocates: Supreme Court ruling endangers reproductive freedom
  3. Nominee Barrett’s answer on this question from Kamala Harris is hard to believe
  4. New revelation should disqualify Barrett for the Supreme Court
  5. Veteran journalist: Supreme Court’s legitimacy hits new low with unseemly Barrett confirmation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: Where the votes stand in key North Carolina races for US Senate, Attorney General and state Supreme Court

Celebration and consternation greeted the weekend announcement that former Vice President Joe Biden [...]

Biden elected nation’s 46th president

WASHINGTON — Democrat Joe Biden’s native state of Pennsylvania on Saturday secured his victory to be [...]

What the election results mean for environmental protection

Four experts reflect on what's likely to come next in Washington and Raleigh Not since before t [...]

Election update: Battleground states count mail ballots, with Biden just shy of votes to clinch presidency

WASHINGTON — Two days after Election Day, the nation waited for vote-counting to finish in several c [...]

The GOP’s cynical, effective (and deadly) secret electoral weapon

As election experts and pollsters of all political stripes struggle to understand and explain the un [...]

Five reminders to help keep you sane through the election and its aftermath

A lot of Americans are apprehensive and fearful right now. They worry that the toxic combination of [...]

VOTE!

The post VOTE! appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Good news and not-so-good news just hours from the finish line

There are a lot of words that one could use to describe the year 2020 thus far, but for most America [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch