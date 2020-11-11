News

Republicans in Congress chime in on Trump claims of a stolen election

By
4 hours ago
1 Comment
In News

Possibly related posts:

  1. New NBC/Marist poll offers more encouraging news for Biden and Cunningham
  2. Few precedents for presidential candidates unable to stay on the ticket
  3. National update: The fight for the presidency comes down to a few million uncounted mail ballots in battleground states
  4. Biden gains lead in Georgia as Trump faithful question state’s GOP-run election

One Comment


  1. Gina Betcher

    November 11, 2020 at 7:09 am

    The only person to lack confidence in the democracy of a president elected by the people for the people is this sore loser. I don’t like to use the word loser because the election is not about winners and losers, it is about the people. Nothing worse than being told and not shown whatsoever the conspiracy of our lacking faith in the electoral process. Outrageous behavior and consider that this level of ill-informed reaction controls the pentagon. Consider the best interest of the people is not at all their concerns. I was stumped, personally, that Cunningham missed out against a long-serving and corrupt Thillis. Absolutely contradicts when you look at the marital affairs the outgoing president has had.

    This democracy is vulnerable. Don’t excuse its freedoms and beauty so readily. Note the covid appears for the people, by the people under the sore loser. I truly pray for the country. May God hear to bless us all.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Election update: Georgia voters could determine control of the U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON—Control of the U.S. Senate may depend on ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Kathy Manning looks at the road ahead as she heads to Congress

With President Donald Trump refusing to concede and many races still on a razor’s edge as record num [...]

Monday numbers: Where the votes stand in key North Carolina races for US Senate, Attorney General and state Supreme Court

Celebration and consternation greeted the weekend announcement that former Vice President Joe Biden [...]

Biden elected nation’s 46th president

WASHINGTON — Democrat Joe Biden’s native state of Pennsylvania on Saturday secured his victory to be [...]

What the election results mean for environmental protection

Four experts reflect on what's likely to come next in Washington and Raleigh Not since before t [...]

The Balloon Drop

The post The Balloon Drop appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Offering an olive branch to Trump supporters

The hostile and profanity-laced emails started piling up in my inbox just minutes after NC Policy Wa [...]

The GOP’s cynical, effective (and deadly) secret electoral weapon

As election experts and pollsters of all political stripes struggle to understand and explain the un [...]

Five reminders to help keep you sane through the election and its aftermath

A lot of Americans are apprehensive and fearful right now. They worry that the toxic combination of [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch