Commentary

Editorial: What NC voters told our still gerrymandered legislature

By
7 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

Be sure to check out this morning’s excellent Capitol Broadcasting Company editorial on WRAL.com — “Voters to legislators. Stop fighting governor. Cooperate and compromise.”

As it explains, the idea being pushed by North Carolina Republicans that they somehow won a mandate by virtue of continuing their gerrymandered majorities in the General Assembly is absurd:

The notion that winning a majority of seats in a still-gerrymandered legislature is a mandate doesn’t match reality. In the state House of Representatives, Democrats captured 53% of the votes – while they only won 52 (43%) of the 120 seats. All this in districts so lacking in competition that the winning margin in 77% of the seats exceeded 20 percentage points.

In the state Senate, where Democrats did pick up two additional seats, they still hold just 44% of the 50 Senate seats even though they captured 48% of the vote. Sixty-two percent of the state Senate contests had landslide victory margins exceeding 20 percentage points.

…At best, the Republican legislators have no more of a claim to a mandate than does Gov. Roy Cooper – a Democrat who won a statewide race, non-gerrymander-aided contest – receiving more than 2.8 million votes and a victory margin that exceeded ANY statewide candidate as well as combined totals in the General Assembly.

We hear a clear message from North Carolinians in their vote for governor. They want a government that meets the state’s needs with quality services and is striving for the best – whether that be schools, health services, economic opportunity or quality of life. They have had enough of the legislature’s wasteful, bargain-basement mediocracy. Being just OK, muddled and middling, isn’t good enough and doesn’t meet the expectations of the electorate.

The editorial then goes on to spell out the kind of commonsense policy agenda that should be on tap for 2021, including:

  • Uniting behind state health and emergency officials to fight and effectively address the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Expanding Medicaid – which comes at little cost to taxpayers but the years of failure to expand have cost thousands of lives and tens-of-thousands of new jobs that should have, but have not been created.
  • Implementing the action plan agreed, by the plaintiffs and defendants and adopted by Judge David Lee in the Leandro settlement. There needs to be a sincere effort to meet the state’s constitutional promise to make a quality education available to every school child.
  • Adopting major bond issues for local school construction, community colleges and the University of North Carolina building needs, historic and cultural sites, as well as for local water and sewer projects.
  • Providing resources so the state’s prisons are properly staffed and properly equipped to assure the safety of those who work – and those incarcerated – in the state’s correctional institutions.

The bottom line: last week’s results may have been a disappointment for North Carolinians looking for a full-throated, across-the-board repudiation of Trumpism, but as the editorial explains, voters still made clear that they want an end to the petty obstructionism that has been the hallmark of the state’s legislative leadership in recent years.

Click here to read the entire editorial.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Editorial blasts failed legislative session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Another GOP congressman from NC seeks a leadership position in Washington

Recently reelected Republican Congressman Richard Hudson of North ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Biden wants mask mandates nationwide: ‘We can save tens of thousands of lives’

As U.S. cases of COVID-19 surpass 10 million, some states could still resist requiring an important [...]

The Supreme Court could strike down Obamacare. Here’s what’s at stake.

WASHINGTON— The fate of the sweeping 2010 health care law known as Obamacare is again in limbo, with [...]

Kathy Manning looks at the road ahead as she heads to Congress

With President Donald Trump refusing to concede and many races still on a razor’s edge as record num [...]

Monday numbers: Where the votes stand in key North Carolina races for US Senate, Attorney General and state Supreme Court

Celebration and consternation greeted the weekend announcement that former Vice President Joe Biden [...]

The Balloon Drop

The post The Balloon Drop appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Offering an olive branch to Trump supporters

The hostile and profanity-laced emails started piling up in my inbox just minutes after NC Policy Wa [...]

The GOP’s cynical, effective (and deadly) secret electoral weapon

As election experts and pollsters of all political stripes struggle to understand and explain the un [...]

Five reminders to help keep you sane through the election and its aftermath

A lot of Americans are apprehensive and fearful right now. They worry that the toxic combination of [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch