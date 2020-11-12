Education, Higher Ed, News

Rep. Alma Adams a possibility for Biden’s Education Secretary? One higher ed leader makes the case for the NC Congresswoman.

By
5 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Education, Higher Ed, News

Congresswoman Alma Adams

Rep. Alma Adams‘ re-election to North Carolina’s 12th congressional district was never in doubt this election year. Republicans didn’t even put forth a challenger to face the popular incumbent in the solid Democratic district.

Now the United Negro College Fund’s vice president of public policy and government affairs suggests Rep. Adams might be a good fit for the top education post in the Biden administration.

Inside Higher Ed reports this week:

Organizations representing historically Black colleges and universities said Tuesday they will be suggesting someone with at least ties to the institutions be considered as education secretary.

Lodriguez Murray

And Lodriguez Murray, the United Negro College Fund’s vice president of public policy and government affairs, said that if asked by the transition, he’d suggest Alma Adams, a Democratic congresswoman from North Carolina who was instrumental in pushing to make federal funding for HBCUs permanent and a former professor at Bennett College, a historically Black institution for women in Greensboro, N.C.

Murray said he didn’t know if Adams would be interested but said she’d be “a very formidable secretary who has shown the ability to work across the aisle. At a time when African Americans are disproportionately affected by COVID and racial unrest, she’d provide a steady hand.”

Harry Williams, president of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, said on Tuesday the group, which advocates for public historically Black colleges and universities, would be raising the idea of naming a former or current HBCU president as the education secretary with members of Biden’s transition team, building on the pride in the Black community over the election of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a graduate of Howard University.

“It would be an amazing choice,” he said. “Historically we’ve never had anyone in that role from the HBCU community.”

Others speculate the person who will replace Betsy DeVos as education secretary will come from K-12 education.

Politico reports that Lily Eskelsen Garcia, an elementary school teacher and former president of the National Education Association, might top Biden’s list.

But there’s no denying Rep. Adams commitment to HBCUs and students.

In 2015, she founded the first bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities Caucus in Congress.

Most recently she has pushed congressional leaders to ensure that our nation’s HBCUs have equitable access to federal research and development funds in the COVID-19 relief packages.

Read the full article “Speculation Over Biden’s Education Secretary” here.

Possibly related posts:

  1. UNC System will not raise tuition, continues to explore fall semester reopening
  2. New COVID outbreaks at UNC system schools lead to growing concern about return to campuses
  3. UNC System president to “weigh the best course” for each system school following COVID-19 outbreaks
  4. Campus COVID infections skyrocket: N.C. State at 46%, UNC-Chapel Hill at 32%
  5. N.C. State reverses course, will move students out of dorms as COVID-19 infections rise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

NC on “shaky ground” with COVID, Cooper lowers indoor gathering limit

On a week that brought news of a ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Biden wants mask mandates nationwide: ‘We can save tens of thousands of lives’

As U.S. cases of COVID-19 surpass 10 million, some states could still resist requiring an important [...]

The Supreme Court could strike down Obamacare. Here’s what’s at stake.

WASHINGTON— The fate of the sweeping 2010 health care law known as Obamacare is again in limbo, with [...]

Kathy Manning looks at the road ahead as she heads to Congress

With President Donald Trump refusing to concede and many races still on a razor’s edge as record num [...]

Monday numbers: Where the votes stand in key North Carolina races for US Senate, Attorney General and state Supreme Court

Celebration and consternation greeted the weekend announcement that former Vice President Joe Biden [...]

The Balloon Drop

The post The Balloon Drop appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Offering an olive branch to Trump supporters

The hostile and profanity-laced emails started piling up in my inbox just minutes after NC Policy Wa [...]

The GOP’s cynical, effective (and deadly) secret electoral weapon

As election experts and pollsters of all political stripes struggle to understand and explain the un [...]

Five reminders to help keep you sane through the election and its aftermath

A lot of Americans are apprehensive and fearful right now. They worry that the toxic combination of [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch