COVID-19, News

QAnon supporter Greene ‘proudly’ condemns face masks at gathering of U.S. House freshmen

By
3 hours ago
1 Comment
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. N.C. Chief Justice issues emergency order mandating face masks in courthouses
  2. Majority of state’s 1.5 million students will start school with remote instruction
  3. As COVID deaths top 4,000, state leaders press local officials to help drive down the numbers
  4. Momentum for national mask mandate builds with Fauci endorsement
  5. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in North Carolina’s rural counties

One Comment


  1. Gina Betcher

    November 13, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    She needs to be proudly cuffed and jailed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Republicans in Congress chime in on Trump claims of a stolen election

WASHINGTON—Some Republicans in Congress are agreeing with President ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
As charters siphon off students, Granville County’s public schools are struggling to stay afloat

Granville is a cautionary tale for rural school districts that must compete with charters Granville [...]

Biden wants mask mandates nationwide: ‘We can save tens of thousands of lives’

As U.S. cases of COVID-19 surpass 10 million, some states could still resist requiring an important [...]

The Supreme Court could strike down Obamacare. Here’s what’s at stake.

WASHINGTON— The fate of the sweeping 2010 health care law known as Obamacare is again in limbo, with [...]

Kathy Manning looks at the road ahead as she heads to Congress

With President Donald Trump refusing to concede and many races still on a razor’s edge as record num [...]

Veteran columnist: Angry mob boss Trump orders up hit and Georgia senators carry it out

It was a mob hit, pure and simple.  An angry mob boss, Donald Trump, ordered the hit; two of his hen [...]

How you can help veterans every day

As the nation celebrates our 17 million living veterans, it is also important to know that the numbe [...]

The Balloon Drop

The post The Balloon Drop appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Offering an olive branch to Trump supporters

The hostile and profanity-laced emails started piling up in my inbox just minutes after NC Policy Wa [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch