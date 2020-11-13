QAnon supporter Greene ‘proudly’ condemns face masks at gathering of U.S. House freshmen

WASHINGTON—Newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia denounced the usefulness of wearing masks to other House freshmen at their orientation session here on Friday.

“I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive,” Greene, a Republican who supports the far-right conspiracy group QAnon, tweeted. Greene added that people in Georgia don’t use masks.

However, reporters on Capitol Hill photographed Greene wearing a stars-and-stripes mask during orientation, while walking alongside others with face coverings.

“My body, my choice,” Greene also tweeted, which is a rallying cry for pro-choice groups who believe that women have the right to have access to abortions. Greene is opposed to abortion rights.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly reported that mask wearing prevents the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. More than 243,000 Americans have died from the virus this year and more than 10 million people in the U.S. are infected as the virus enters its third wave.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued a mask mandate in July that required House lawmakers and their staff to wear masks in the Capitol. The requirement is being enforced by the Sergeant-at-Arms.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has not issued a state mandate to wear masks and even sued the city of Atlanta for implementing one, but the Republican has since reversed course and has allowed local mask rules for public places.

Greene, who has been criticized for her racist and xenophobic statements, won a Republican primary runoff in August in the 14th Congressional District and the general election earlier this month after her Democratic opponent stopped campaigning.