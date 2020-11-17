COVID-19, News

This is the toughest part of the pandemic. Next year will be better, says former FDA commissioner

By
4 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

Dr. Mark McClellan (Photo: Duke University)

The nation is going through “the toughest part” of the coronavirus pandemic, with COVID-19 cases spiking nationwide ahead of the holiday season, said Dr. Mark McClellan, a Duke University professor and former FDA commissioner.

But next year will be better, McClellan said, when vaccines become available to the general public.

“This is probably the last big surge,” he told reporters Tuesday.  “It’s going to start getting better in 2021.”

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are setting records in North Carolina, and Gov. Roy Cooper recently lowered to 10 the number of people who can gather indoors. Still, North Carolina has not seen the kinds of increases that are swamping some Midwestern and Great Plains states, and which forced El Paso, Texas, to set up a field hospital in a convention center and bring in mobile morgues, as NPR reported.

“Trends are concerning in terms of rising cases,” McClellan said of North Carolina. “It is not as bad as many parts of the county where we’re seeing cases skyrocketing out of control.”

McClellan said the country does not need a full lockdown, but state and local governments should take “measured steps,” that keep viral spread from getting worse and the economy as stable as possible.

Members of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team need to work closely with career federal government workers, McClellan said.

So far, President Trump is blocking the transition.

Biden will likely announce on his first day a national plan that makes testing more widely available and a plan for increasing availability of therapeutics, McClellan said.

Possibly related posts:

  1. States struggle to draft COVID-19 vaccine plans while in the dark on details, funding
  2. Majority of state’s 1.5 million students will start school with remote instruction
  3. As COVID deaths top 4,000, state leaders press local officials to help drive down the numbers
  4. Momentum for national mask mandate builds with Fauci endorsement
  5. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in North Carolina’s rural counties

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in North Carolina’s rural counties

Nearly twice as many of the state’s new ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Experts to civil rights panel: NC must do more to lower maternal death rate

Women of color, in particular, would benefit if state expanded access to Medicaid The United States [...]

Smithfield, Dominion propose major swine gas project, but details are secret, troubling residents

Public hearing on Align RNG air permit set for this afternoon Smithfield Foods and Dominion Energy p [...]

Mother Nature chimes in as officials ponder controversial landfill proposal

A day of dangerous flooding underscores concerns of local residents regarding proposed Vance County [...]

As charters siphon off students, Granville County’s public schools are struggling to stay afloat

Granville is a cautionary tale for rural school districts that must compete with charters Granville [...]

A vicious propaganda cycle is threatening our common well-being

Something strange happened in my neighborhood the other day. It was a warm and pleasant Thursday – t [...]

2020 word of the year: Tantrump.

The post 2020 word of the year: Tantrump. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Veteran columnist: Angry mob boss Trump orders up hit and Georgia senators carry it out

It was a mob hit, pure and simple.  An angry mob boss, Donald Trump, ordered the hit; two of his hen [...]

How you can help veterans every day

As the nation celebrates our 17 million living veterans, it is also important to know that the numbe [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch