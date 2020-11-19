News

Thousands of full-time workers in NC must use food stamps

By
5 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News

Millions of adults in the United States work full-time for wages so low that they qualify for government safety net programs for food and medical care, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report released Wednesday.

Of the 1.2 million people using food stamps in North Carolina, 12% were working adults, the report said.

Most workers in the United States who use food stamps or Medicaid are employed in stores and restaurants, the report said. The agency used 11 states’ Medicaid and SNAP data from February 2020 – before the pandemic job losses – and census data to build its report. SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called food stamps.

The report included information from North Carolina’s food stamp program.

Looking at North Carolina employers with 50 or more SNAP recipients, the GAO estimated 89% were private sector companies, 4% were public sector employers, and 4% were non-profits.

An estimated 26% of adult, working SNAP recipients in North Carolina worked in restaurants, 13% worked in department stores, and 12% worked in grocery stores.

The top three employers in North Carolina who workers used food stamps were Walmart, which employed about 2.8% of working SNAP recipients; Food Lion, which employed about 1.8%, and McDonald’s, which employed about 1.4%.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

This is the toughest part of the pandemic. Next year will be better, says former FDA commissioner

The nation is going through “the toughest part” ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
State Superintendent-elect Catherine Truitt: Where she stands on charters, the board and the NCAE

Truitt will have to rebuild trust with the state board, whose relationship with her predecessor was [...]

It’s a big effort with middling results, but health experts say contact tracing in the COVID-19 pandemic needs to continue

Recent CDC study in Mecklenburg, Randolph counties, showed difficulties in effective contact tracing [...]

And so the 2022 campaign gets underway

An NC state senator is exploring a bid for a seat in Congress that doesn’t exist. Here’s what he’s b [...]

COVID-19 quarantine creates record amounts of trash

Dan Parker wants to talk trash.  Actually, he’s been talking trash for more than six years. Parker’s [...]

A vicious propaganda cycle is threatening our common well-being

Something strange happened in my neighborhood the other day. It was a warm and pleasant Thursday – t [...]

2020 word of the year: Tantrump.

The post 2020 word of the year: Tantrump. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Veteran columnist: Angry mob boss Trump orders up hit and Georgia senators carry it out

It was a mob hit, pure and simple.  An angry mob boss, Donald Trump, ordered the hit; two of his hen [...]

How you can help veterans every day

As the nation celebrates our 17 million living veterans, it is also important to know that the numbe [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch