Advocates: there’s still time for North Carolina families to get $335 “extra credit grants”

While many have raised serious and legitimate questions about the wisdom of the so-called “Extra Credit Grants” program North Carolina enacted earlier this year as a partial relief measure in response to the pandemic (most notably whether it makes sense to give money to families who are faring just fine during the crisis, while making it hard for many of low income to participate), for better or worse, the program is up and running.

What’s more and to their great credit, advocates for low income North Carolinians at the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy and its partners, the law firm of Robinson Bradshaw and Legal Aid of North Carolina, have succeeded in making the benefit much more accessible to people in true need.

Today, those advocates hosted a press event at which they drew attention to a new website (335forNC.com) launched just last Friday that will give families in need two more weeks to apply for the benefit. This from a release that accompanied the event:

The organizers of 335forNC.com have reopened the application process for Extra Credit Grants to support low-income families in North Carolina struggling to meet the demands of educating and caring for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic. Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy and its partners, Robinson Bradshaw and Legal Aid of North Carolina, took successful legal action to reopen the application process for eligible families to apply for one $335 Extra Credit Grant per household. Eligible N.C. families who missed the original October deadline are encouraged to go to 335forNC.com as soon as possible to apply for a $335 Extra Credit Grant before the deadline, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. …Eligible families who did not get the opportunity to apply for an Extra Credit Grant before the Oct. 15, 2020, deadline are encouraged to apply. People should plan to apply for an Extra Credit Grant if they did not file a 2019 state tax return solely because their gross income for the 2019 was below state requirements (generally $10,000 per year if single and $20,000 per year, if married). Eligible applicants need to have at least one qualifying child aged 16 or younger in 2019, and be a North Carolina resident for all of 2019. Please note that if an individual applied through the NC Department of Revenue (NCDOR) application process before the Oct. 15 deadline, their Extra Credit Grant check will come directly from NCDOR later this year.

For more information click here to visit 335forNC.com to determine if you are eligible and to apply.