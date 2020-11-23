As a third COVID-19 vaccine shows promise, NC’s distribution plan takes shape

AstraZeneca announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is up to 90% effective, with no hospitalizations or severe cases of the disease in those receiving the vaccine.

AstraZeneca now joins Pfizer and Moderna with a late-stage vaccine showing real promise in addressing the pandemic.

All three will require regulatory approval, which could come for at least one of those vaccines by mid-December.

Dr. Leah Devlin, professor of practice in health policy and management at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, recently co-chaired the advisory committee for a COVID-19 vaccination plan developed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Devlin, who is former health director for Wake County and the State of North Carolina, joined Policy Watch last week to discuss the promise these new vaccines, the challenge of dealing with initially a limited supply, and the how to win over those who may be hesitant to take the vaccine.

An estimated 51 % of North Carolina’s adults are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 based on being 65 or older or having at least one underlying health condition.

Click below to listen to our full interview with Dr. Devlin:

For more on North Carolina’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan click here.

