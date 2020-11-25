News

NC certifies 2020 election results and puts up some staggering numbers

By
10 hours ago
1 Comment
In News

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to certify all but a handful of contests in the 2020 general election.

“We officially recorded the voices of more than 5.5 million North Carolinians in certifying this historic election,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.

Other notable numbers from the November 3rd election as highlighted by the state board:

7.36 million: Registered NC voters (most in NC history)

5.55 million: Ballots cast (most in NC history)

75.35: Percent turnout of registered voters (most in modern NC history)

1 million: Absentee by-mail ballots cast (most in NC history)

471: Early voting sites (most in NC history)

77,887: Early voting hours (most in NC history)

348,000: In-person early votes cast on October 15 (most ever in a single day)

3.63 million: In-person early votes cast (most in NC history)

900,000: Approximate ballots cast on Election Day (November 3)

2,660: Precincts open on Election Day

57,017: Poll workers recruited through Democracy Heroes program

14 million: Items of personal protective equipment delivered to county boards of elections

6 million: Single-use pens delivered to county boards

0: Clusters of COVID-19 tied to voting sites in North Carolina

Only five races were not authenticated this week due to pending election protests: Chief Justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, District Court Judge – 10F (Wake County), N.C. House District 36 (Wake County), Hoke County Board of Education and Wayne County Register of Deeds.

A statewide recount is underway in the Chief Justice race where Paul Newby holds a 432 vote lead over Cheri Beasley.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Emergency order issued by State Board of Elections for fall election; watchdog group says more action needed
  2. Voting rights group: Court’s ruling assures errors in mailed ballots will be cured
  3. Breaking: U.S. Supreme Court rejects GOP appeal of absentee ballot extension

One Comment


  1. Jbengel

    November 25, 2020 at 10:39 am

    That last figure is astonishing when taken in the context of all those above it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

As a third COVID-19 vaccine shows promise, NC’s distribution plan takes shape

AstraZeneca announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
We’ve seen this movie before: Like Trump, former Gov. Pat McCrory blamed non-existent fraud for his 2016 loss

Donald Trump's baseless, nonstop public allegations of pervasive fraud, election meddling and d [...]

Could defeat in nuisance lawsuits herald a reckoning for the NC hog industry?

In an extraordinary concurring opinion, a Reagan-appointed judge offers searing indictment of indust [...]

Big Ag considers how a Biden administration could reverse four years of Trump’s damaging trade wars

Exports of dairy, pork, soybeans, even blueberries declined. What's in store for farmers under [...]

Monday Numbers: UNC’s race and diversity problems

Last week the American Medical Association made international headlines by declaring racism an “urge [...]

Five reasons NC progressives should remain bullish about their political future

There’s been a great deal of introspection and handwringing by North Carolina progressives in recent [...]

A verdict to give thanks for

The post A verdict to give thanks for appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

NC election results show progressives still have a lot of work to do

North Carolinians who stood against our soon-to-be ex-president’s rancid politics of grievance, cont [...]

A vicious propaganda cycle is threatening our common well-being

Something strange happened in my neighborhood the other day. It was a warm and pleasant Thursday – t [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch