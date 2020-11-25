NC certifies 2020 election results and puts up some staggering numbers

The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted Tuesday to certify all but a handful of contests in the 2020 general election.

“We officially recorded the voices of more than 5.5 million North Carolinians in certifying this historic election,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.

Other notable numbers from the November 3rd election as highlighted by the state board:

7.36 million: Registered NC voters (most in NC history) 5.55 million: Ballots cast (most in NC history) 75.35: Percent turnout of registered voters (most in modern NC history) 1 million: Absentee by-mail ballots cast (most in NC history) 471: Early voting sites (most in NC history) 77,887: Early voting hours (most in NC history) 348,000: In-person early votes cast on October 15 (most ever in a single day) 3.63 million: In-person early votes cast (most in NC history) 900,000: Approximate ballots cast on Election Day (November 3) 2,660: Precincts open on Election Day 57,017: Poll workers recruited through Democracy Heroes program 14 million: Items of personal protective equipment delivered to county boards of elections 6 million: Single-use pens delivered to county boards 0: Clusters of COVID-19 tied to voting sites in North Carolina

Only five races were not authenticated this week due to pending election protests: Chief Justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, District Court Judge – 10F (Wake County), N.C. House District 36 (Wake County), Hoke County Board of Education and Wayne County Register of Deeds.

A statewide recount is underway in the Chief Justice race where Paul Newby holds a 432 vote lead over Cheri Beasley.