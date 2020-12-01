COVID-19

NC readying to distribute Pfizer vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine to be free to all

By
17 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19

Gov. Roy Cooper

On a day that saw more than 2,000 COVID hospitalizations, Governor Roy Cooper said that work is underway to distribute a vaccine in the coming weeks that will be free for everyone.

“North Carolina is working hard to hit the ground running when these vaccines are approved and shipped.  But there’s still a lot of work to get the vaccines to from the manufacturers to our health care providers like hospitals and health departments and ultimately to each of us,” explained Cooper on Tuesday.

North Carolina will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine that has shown in preliminary data to be 90 percent effective against COVID. State officials acknowledge that one challenge will be keeping this vaccine stable in ultracold freezers at minus-70 degrees Celsius.

Once approved by the FDA, the state expects to receive an estimated 85,000 doses, which will be distributed to North Carolina health care workers and first responders.

HHS Sec. Mandy Cohen

State Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen says that as other vaccines win approval (likely Moderna followed by AstraZeneca-Oxford) the state will begin receiving weekly allocations of vaccines.

Before the FDA will authorize the vaccines an independent advisory board will review the data for safety.

Click here to listen to Dr. Cohen discuss who will be among the first to get the highly-anticipated shots:

It’s difficult to determine how many North Carolinians will be covered initially, as both Pfizer and Moderna require two shots given several weeks apart to be effective.

“The COVID-19 vaccine will be free regardless of whether someone has health insurance,” the governor reassured.

Cooper says when it’s his turn to receive the vaccine, he will gladly roll-up his sleeve.

Because it will be several months before there is sufficient quantities of the vaccine for everyone, Sec. Cohen cautioned that mask wearing and social distancing will remain critical.

“Masks are going to be with us particularly as we think about celebrating Christmas and New Years. Masks are going to be incredibly, incredibly important.”

With a 10.2% positivity rate, Cohen also suggested on Tuesday that people further limit their social circles to minimize community spread.

Possibly related posts:

  1. New report: U.S. should take these steps to get the virus under control
  2. Unions call for county health directors to shut down in-person instruction at UNC schools in pandemic
  3. As a third COVID-19 vaccine shows promise, NC’s distribution plan takes shape

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

As Biden introduces key cabinet members, economically stressed North Carolinians await a just recovery

As President-elect Joe Biden formally introduces his economic ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Immigration advocates push Biden to not just bring back DACA but to expand it

Dreamers looking for bold action from a new administration President-elect Joe Biden said last week [...]

Monday numbers: As Trump expedites U.S. executions, a closer look at federal death row

Outgoing administration proposes to bring back use of electrocution, firing squads People on federal [...]

Given the flexibility of charters, Restart schools and their students seem to be improving

Two-thirds of 107 schools in North Carolina met or exceeded academic growth goals Granville County S [...]

We’ve seen this movie before: Like Trump, former Gov. Pat McCrory blamed non-existent fraud for his 2016 loss

Donald Trump's baseless, nonstop public allegations of pervasive fraud, election meddling and d [...]

When it comes to the pandemic, the NC political right should #StoptheStupid

#StoptheStupid. That little zinger of a Twitter hashtag drew national headlines in recent days after [...]

The Spike

The post The Spike appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Five reasons NC progressives should remain bullish about their political future

There’s been a great deal of introspection and handwringing by North Carolina progressives in recent [...]

A verdict to give thanks for

The post A verdict to give thanks for appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch