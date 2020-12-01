Trump supporters file yet another error-filled, conspiracy-laden election lawsuit in Michigan

The post-election drama in Michigan isn’t over yet.

Right-wing attorney Sidney Powell, previously a lawyer for the President Donald Trump campaign, is continuing on her crusade (dubbed “the Kraken”) to halt ballot certification in six key states, including Michigan.

Michigan’s election results showing President-elect Joe Biden as the winner were already certified on Nov. 23. Nonetheless, Powell, a proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, continues to submit filings to her lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the Board of State Canvassers.

The 75-page lawsuit is littered with spelling errors, erroneous claims and lengthy arguments hinged on baseless conspiracy theories. It wrongly contends that Biden only won in Michigan because of widespread fraud in the vote tabulating process that occurred “at the direction of Michigan state election officials.”

Biden won Michigan over Trump by about 150,000 votes. Despite numerous state and national GOP leaders stoking the flames of conspiracists by casting doubt on the election process’s integrity, no such instances of fraud have been provided.

Benson and other election officials have also repeatedly stated that Michigan’s election went safely and smoothly.

Powell had previously been on Trump’s legal team, but was distanced from his campaign on Nov. 22 after the attorney made a series of unfounded allegations about widespread voter fraud.

In King et al v. Whitmer et al, the plaintiffs rely on eyewitness accounts to allege, among other claims, that Republican challengers were blocked out of the process in Wayne County and that many Trump votes were illegally “transferred” to Biden.

The initial filing spells “district” wrong on the first page. Many more typographical and formatting errors abound — including whole paragraphs missing spaces between words.

Exhibit A, a statement from an individual in Texas whose name was redacted, details testimony from a person “of sound mine” [sic] who claims to have been a former national security guard detail for former Venezuela President Hugo Chávez. They allege that America has been infiltrated by a widespread election conspiracy which “began more than a decade ago in Venezuela” to subvert the will of the American people.

That conspiracy apparently involves the use of Dominion vote tabulators, the most-used brand of tabulators in Michigan by clerks. No evidence has been presented to corroborate such claims.

On Thursday, Dominion released a statement responding to parallel allegations Powell made in her Georgia lawsuit. The company denied the charges and called the claims “bizarre” and “physically impossible” before setting the facts straight on numerous falsehoods about Dominion contained in the lawsuits.

“… Sidney Powell’s wild and reckless allegations are not only demonstrably false, they have led to stalking, harassment, and death threats to Dominion employees,” the statement reads. “This criminal activity has been duly reported to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, and we intend to hold Ms. Powell, and those aiding and abetting her fraudulent actions, accountable for any harm that may occur as a result.”

Powell’s lawsuit in Michigan concludes by asking the court to order Benson, Whitmer, the Board of State Canvassers and Wayne County to de-certify the election results, then certify election results showing Trump as the winner. It also requests that all voting machines in Michigan be immediately impounded for “expert inspection” by the plaintiffs, and for security camera footage from Detroit’s TCF Center to be handed over within 48 hours, among other requests.

Laina G. Stebbins covers the environment, immigration and criminal justice for the Michigan Advance, which first published this report.