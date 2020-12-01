News

Trump supporters file yet another error-filled, conspiracy-laden election lawsuit in Michigan

By
9 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News

President Donald Trump (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The post-election drama in Michigan isn’t over yet.

Right-wing attorney Sidney Powell, previously a lawyer for the President Donald Trump campaign, is continuing on her crusade (dubbed “the Kraken”) to halt ballot certification in six key states, including Michigan.

Michigan’s election results showing President-elect Joe Biden as the winner were already certified on Nov. 23. Nonetheless, Powell, a proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory,  continues to submit filings to her lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the Board of State Canvassers.

The 75-page lawsuit is littered with spelling errors, erroneous claims and lengthy arguments hinged on baseless conspiracy theories. It wrongly contends that Biden only won in Michigan because of widespread fraud in the vote tabulating process that occurred “at the direction of Michigan state election officials.”

Biden won Michigan over Trump by about 150,000 votes. Despite numerous state and national GOP leaders stoking the flames of conspiracists by casting doubt on the election process’s integrity, no such instances of fraud have been provided.

Benson and other election officials have also repeatedly stated that Michigan’s election went safely and smoothly.

Powell had previously been on Trump’s legal team, but was distanced from his campaign on Nov. 22 after the attorney made a series of unfounded allegations about widespread voter fraud.

In King et al v. Whitmer et al, the plaintiffs rely on eyewitness accounts to allege, among other claims, that Republican challengers were blocked out of the process in Wayne County and that many Trump votes were illegally “transferred” to Biden.

The initial filing spells “district” wrong on the first page. Many more typographical and formatting errors abound — including whole paragraphs missing spaces between words.

Exhibit A, a statement from an individual in Texas whose name was redacted, details testimony from a person “of sound mine” [sic] who claims to have been a former national security guard detail for former Venezuela President Hugo Chávez. They allege that America has been infiltrated by a widespread election conspiracy which “began more than a decade ago in Venezuela” to subvert the will of the American people.

That conspiracy apparently involves the use of Dominion vote tabulators, the most-used brand of tabulators in Michigan by clerks. No evidence has been presented to corroborate such claims.

On Thursday, Dominion released a statement responding to parallel allegations Powell made in her Georgia lawsuit. The company denied the charges and called the claims “bizarre” and “physically impossible” before setting the facts straight on numerous falsehoods about Dominion contained in the lawsuits.

“… Sidney Powell’s wild and reckless allegations are not only demonstrably false, they have led to stalking, harassment, and death threats to Dominion employees,” the statement reads. “This criminal activity has been duly reported to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, and we intend to hold Ms. Powell, and those aiding and abetting her fraudulent actions, accountable for any harm that may occur as a result.”

Powell’s lawsuit in Michigan concludes by asking the court to order Benson, Whitmer, the Board of State Canvassers and Wayne County to de-certify the election results, then certify election results showing Trump as the winner. It also requests that all voting machines in Michigan be immediately impounded for “expert inspection” by the plaintiffs, and for security camera footage from Detroit’s TCF Center to be handed over within 48 hours, among other requests.

Laina G. Stebbins covers the environment, immigration and criminal justice for the Michigan Advance, which first published this report.

Possibly related posts:

  1. The latest on Trump’s effort to overturn the vote in Michigan
  2. New NBC/Marist poll offers more encouraging news for Biden and Cunningham
  3. Biden gains lead in Georgia as Trump faithful question state’s GOP-run election
  4. Republicans in Congress chime in on Trump claims of a stolen election
  5. QAnon supporter Greene ‘proudly’ condemns face masks at gathering of U.S. House freshmen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Immigration advocates push Biden to not just bring back DACA but to expand it

Dreamers looking for bold action from a new administration President-elect Joe Biden said last week [...]

Monday numbers: As Trump expedites U.S. executions, a closer look at federal death row

Outgoing administration proposes to bring back use of electrocution, firing squads People on federal [...]

Given the flexibility of charters, Restart schools and their students seem to be improving

Two-thirds of 107 schools in North Carolina met or exceeded academic growth goals Granville County S [...]

We’ve seen this movie before: Like Trump, former Gov. Pat McCrory blamed non-existent fraud for his 2016 loss

Donald Trump's baseless, nonstop public allegations of pervasive fraud, election meddling and d [...]

When it comes to the pandemic, the NC political right should #StoptheStupid

#StoptheStupid. That little zinger of a Twitter hashtag drew national headlines in recent days after [...]

The Spike

The post The Spike appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Five reasons NC progressives should remain bullish about their political future

There’s been a great deal of introspection and handwringing by North Carolina progressives in recent [...]

A verdict to give thanks for

The post A verdict to give thanks for appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch