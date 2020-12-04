Commentary, News

Today’s must read (at least for people interested in facts)

By
8 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, News

It seems likely that the sad souls lost in the maze of the Trumpist conspiracy madness will be unmoved, but for those people still interested in facts, the Associated Press has a fine story this morning that’s worth a few minutes of your time. It’s entitled “Dangerously viral: How Trump, supporters spread false claims.”

The story explains how people with cellphone cameras can quickly spread untruths online that go viral even as the claims therein are being discredited by reputable news organizations. And, of course, things are made exponentially worse when high profile figures like President Trump’s minions (or Trump himself) help spread the untruths.

Here’s an excerpt from the AP story:

And one of those falsehoods sprang from the cellphone camera of Kelly SoRelle, a Republican from Texas. After shooting her video of the man with a wagon in Detroit, SoRelle took it to a conservative YouTube host who played it for his show’s 5 million subscribers the day after the election. She also gave it to the Texas Scorecard, a website started by Empower Texans, a lobbying group that ranks politicians on a conservative scorecard and is bankrolled by West Texas businessman Tim Dunn. Empower Texans’ PAC has pumped millions of dollars into the campaigns of ultra-conservative candidates. Texas Scorecard posted the video on its website and YouTube page, which collectively racked up 50,000 shares on Facebook. SoRelle did not respond to requests for comment.

Others soon picked up the story, and four hours later, Eric Trump had tweeted it to his 4 million followers. “WATCH: Suitcases and Coolers Rolled Into Detroit Voting Center at 4 AM, Brought Into Secure Counting Area,” he tweeted.

Over the next week, there were nearly 150,000 mentions of wagons, suitcases or coolers of votes in broadcast scripts, blogs and on public Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts, according to an analysis that media intelligence firm Zignal Labs conducted for the AP.

An investigative reporter at local TV station WXYZ-TV clarified on Twitter the night the video was first posted that the mysterious man was one of its videographers. He was pulling in a wagon of equipment to relieve the crew inside the voting center. Mentions of the story began to fizzle out on Nov. 5 after news organizations fact-checked the claims, Zignal Labs’ report found.

By then, however, many of those fringe websites and Trump associates were busy peddling new claims of voter fraud online.

The bottom line: There’s unlikely to be any magic cures for this tragic situation, but everyone interested in combating it can help by paying attention and speaking up to debunk online falsehoods. Having a new president in 47 days who is not a serial liar should help too.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Former Kansas AG aiding Trump’s conspiracy claims lost his law license in 2013
  2. Republicans in Congress chime in on Trump claims of a stolen election
  3. The truth about the GOP’s election fraud lies and fantasies
  4. Trump supporters file yet another error-filled, conspiracy-laden election lawsuit in Michigan
  5. Weekend humor from Celia Rivenbark: Award-winning TV show is a welcome distraction from a dreadful year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

A simple and terrific ‘socialist’ idea that the U.S. should have the courage to replicate

In case you missed it, there was a ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
‘Incompetence is the star of the show’: Board recommends revoking charter for Essie Mae Kiser Foxx school

The charter, which opened in 2018, has serious financial, management and academic problems. Shortly [...]

As a ban on new LGBTQ protections is lifted, advocates and local officials push for progress

After more than three years, the state’s ban on local governments offering new protections against L [...]

New pandemic relief proposal rolled out by bipartisan group in Congress

WASHINGTON—More than a dozen U.S. House and Senate members are pushing for a bipartisan coronavirus [...]

Immigration advocates push Biden to not just bring back DACA but to expand it

Dreamers looking for bold action from a new administration President-elect Joe Biden said last week [...]

We have disabilities, Mr. Cawthorn – it’s ok

A disability rights advocate reaches out to one of NC's newest members of Congress Maybe I’m st [...]

On PFAS contamination, Sen. Tillis should keep his word to military families

I spent much of my adult life proudly serving this country as a United States Marine. The most sacre [...]

When it comes to the pandemic, the NC political right should #StoptheStupid

#StoptheStupid. That little zinger of a Twitter hashtag drew national headlines in recent days after [...]

The Spike

The post The Spike appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch