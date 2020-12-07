New Courts, Law and Democracy Reporter joins NC Policy Watch staff

NC Policy Watch is excited to announce the addition of our new Courts, Law and Democracy Reporter, Yanqi Xu (pronounced Yenchee Shu).

Yanqi comes to us from the Investigative Reporting Workshop in Washington, D.C., where she combined data and reporting to cover public accountability issues.

She was graduated with a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri in 2019. Her multimedia work has appeared in PolitiFact and the Columbia Missourian, and was featured on the local NPR and NBC affiliates. Originally from China, Yanqi started her career producing newscasts to tell people what’s going on around the world.

We’re especially excited about Yanqi’s formidable data skills, which should allow us to explain a number of important stories in new, exciting and accessible ways.

You can contact her at [email protected] or 919-861-1460 and follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yanqixu_x.